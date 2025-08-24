Man robbed while buying doubles, beachgoers robbed in Blanchisseuse

File photo

A San Juan man was robbed in broad daylight while buying doubles along El Socorro Main Road on August 24.

The 54-year-old victim from Don Miguel Road told police he was waiting for his order at Dass Doubles shortly after 9 am when two men approached him from the side and snatched a bracelet off his wrist.

According to a police report, one of the suspects grabbed the man’s right hand with both hands and snatched the $9,000 gold beera.

The duo then fled on foot, running north along El Socorro Main Road before turning west onto Pundit Street.

The victim reported the theft to the Barataria Police Station.

Police visited the scene and is reviewing nearby CCTV footage.

Anyone with information can contact the Barataria Police Station or call 800-TIPS.

Police are meanwhile looking for a bandit who targeted a group of beachgoers in Blanchisseuse on August 23 and stole a cell phone.

Around 12.30 pm, 13 people were liming at the beach when they saw a man in a green pair of overalls walking toward them.

The man then covered his face with a black mask and took out a gun.

He approached the group and demanded a 54-year-old Carenage man in the group hand over his Samsung cell phone, valued at $3,000.

The man gave it to him and the bandit then walked off along the beach and escaped.