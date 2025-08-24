Horrors from home to beach

-

Look, this country is in big trouble with frightening crime, widespread public fears from top to bottom and its damaged reputation.

There are alleged threats to high government and security officials, home invasion murders and escalating bullying of law-abiding citizens from Maracas Bay to Tobago’s Buccoo Reef. It looks as if nowhere is safe – from your homes, through the streets to the beaches.

As I mentioned here last week, all four security cameras at the back of my house were twisted upside down. I feared a home invasion. When the security technician inspected and rewound the cameras, we saw a hooded invader in white holding a cutlass in his right hand walking around the house. Luckily, all burglar-proofed doors and windows were locked at that time. I reported this incident with the invader’s photo attached to the St Joseph police station on August 19. I was advised to be “alert.”

Law-abiding citizens, for some time now, are asking how and why did we get here, causing US Vice President JD Vance to tell the world about our “high crime rate.” While our authorities were doing or not doing this and that, fearful citizens got expensive watchdogs at home, then wire fences, then when that too didn’t work, they installed expensive burglar-proofs in every window and door. All very expensive for these crime prevention installations..

And for the wealthy, they hired helpful private security guards and installed electric fences. Now, all these helpful “anti-crime industries” cost citizens – rich or poor – money, no doubt contributing to the country’s GDP and making crime a serious economic matter. This is where we have reached – even the authorities are now compelled to beef up their security. Nothing seemed to be working, so we now have coming stand your ground laws whereby homeowners get more latitude to arm and defend themselves. What next?

There was a spot of hope last week when Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Colin Neil Gosine, Minister in the Ministry of Housing, Phillip Alexander and Defence Minister Wayne Sturge paid a commendable Alexander-driven visit to the horrific, disorderly Maracas Bay. Numerous beach-goers have been complaining about the hassle and bullying they face by groups of beach-chair vendors to rent chairs and tents even when not requested.

Minister Gosine called it “extortion.” Mr Alexander expressed displeasure at the hassling of people and families who seek some comfort and peace at the public beach.

Gosine said he plans to work with the relevant authorities to get the problem “fixed by early next year.” Whaaat! This is an opportunity which the three ministers should have used to set an example of government’s expeditious response to repeated public concerns as well as creating limited, lawful space for vendors. Who wants chairs and tents, go and pay. Who don’t want, leave them alone. You know, this unlawful hassling began step by step about three years ago, causing many citizens to stop going to Maracas beach.

The authorities – Udecott, regional corporations, tourism ministry, works, police – should have all applied some intelligent, restorative community policing before it reached this stage of "institutionalised lawlessness.” This is what happened to unlawful squatting, PH cars, messy vending, even Port of Spain homelessness. The unchecked beach disorder and hassling have reached Tobago’s Buccoo Reef and Store Bay.

Citizen Linda Capildeo writes: “For some years now, it appeared that gangs took over Buccoo Reef glass-bottom boat trips. There are men accosting you by the gate to Store Bay demanding that you buy tickets for their boat. If they saw you go to another boat, they would berate and intimidate you.” She adds there are “loud and offensive music, cursing, sexuality,” etc. Certainly not good for a family trip. Where is the THA?

Recognising the government is rather new, I provided an encouraging response in an interview three weeks ago with Express reporter Alexander Bruzual: “The government’s actual achievements are challenging to assess given the narrow three-month period and that parliament is in recess.”

I added: “The 34 per cent reduction in murders, as announced by CoP Guevarro, does make the government look good within 100 days. However, moving beyond 100 days, concrete achievements would face tough challenges from many sources. PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar faces a more severe leadership test than she faced in her 2010-2015 term. Fixing Maracas beach should not wait until “early next year.”

Come on PM, “crack the whip.” People are watching.