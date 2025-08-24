History never tasted so good! Mixing Memory and Desire a cultural journey into Caribbean cuisine

LEE JOHNSON can’t pinpoint exactly when he cooked up the idea of writing Caribbean history from a culinary point of view. Mixing Memory and Desire: How History Shaped the Foods of the Caribbean had been simmering in the back of his mind for years.

“It didn’t come by divine inspiration,” Johnson says.

Undoubtedly, curiosity about the food that defines these islands individually and collectively, along with his love for cooking, blended over time.

Friends and family know Johnson for his culinary skills – especially cooking up a creamy oil down and spicy Chinese dasheen pork. Among his grandchildren, he’s most famous for his macaroni pie.

“I also do a mean paella marinara,” Johnson says.

He claims he needs to eat his favourite food, lamb roti, at least once a month.

Johnson describes himself as a “peripatetic Trinidadian.” After graduating from the University of Kent at Canterbury with a degree in English and and American Literature, he earned an MA in early West Indian poetry.

From 1976 to 2011, Johnson worked at and then ran the Trinidad branch of the global advertising agency, McCann-Erikson. He transferred to Mexico for four years, then to New York for 15 years, and ended up in England.

“I’ve had a commercial life,” he says.

The flipside of that has been printmaking and graphics, a creative side he pursues in London where he and his wife Tina live.

Mixing Memory and Desire, which features Johnson’s drawings, reflects his curiosity about roots: the places where vegetables, fruits and signature dishes defining Caribbean culture originated. He’s keenly aware of his own roots.

Johnson’s great-grandmother a Hakka Chinese, came from the Guangzhou, a region of China, and migrated to Trinidad around 1911, the Year of the Pig.

“She fled the Punti, a Cantonese group in the region, who had killed her husband. She was part of the third and final diaspora of Chinese migration to Trinidad.”

When the covid19 pandemic hit in 2020, Johnson says, “It focused the brain.” He gathered his thoughts and envisioned a book.

“I began research to see if I would be repeating work already out there, by people wiser than me.”

Johnson’s research journey became circular, tracing the crops and food of the First People, particularly the Taino; then Spanish food and what the pirates ate.

“Then I found archaeological journals that thrust me back to the Taino. Everything pushed me into a kaleidoscope of information and into the narrative we have now.”

Johnson plunged into writing a chronological history, gathering information like ingredients for a stew.

“You write and rewrite. I wrote about ten chapters, then thought, ‘Hang on, I'd better make sure someone who knows about history looks at this. I was fortunate to have historian Bridget Brereton to critique and inspire me.”

He credits Tina, a professional editor for the United Nations, with pulling him out of “wormholes.”

“A lot happened with food during the American War of Independence," said Johnson. “You find salt fish coming from the US and Newfoundland. I looked at what was happening there. My wife said, ‘Too much information. Get back to the food’. She had a very active red pen.”

He learned the value of a good editor in the manuscript stage. It’s good to have a disinterested voice that can offer constructive criticism. That was my wife.”

As he wrote, Johnson said he sent chapters to two friends in Trinidad. “One was Norman Tang, who later asked, ‘How much of what I read is in that published book?’ I said, ‘50 per cent.’”

Johnson learned what all great writers eventually realise: “Book writing is constant revision.”

Uncovering interesting facts motivated him to continue his literary journey.

“Writing about food is fascinating because it is so silent and so much is happening around it – politics, economics, history.”

The book began to feel like a complex recipe with layers of different disciplines wrapped around food.

“In the beginning, I thought the book would literally be about the food, but it became more about identity and how the food we cooked and ate was an identity before we could express that as Caribbean food.”

“It became important how everything seeped into the culinary code. You know what French or Italian food is but what is Caribbean food? Roti is as Caribbean as blue food (African-influenced dishes using ground provisions). Then you remember how Chinese food caught on.”

Johnson’s research wasn’t confined to books. He tapped into first-hand experiences from friends.

“I asked Pat Mohammed (Professor Emerita of the University of the West Indies (UWI) to talk to her grandmother about food, adding another layer to the story.”

He was particularly interested in how East Indian immigrants created a food that only expressed itself in the common world in the 1930s, and how a people looked down upon created popular food – curry, doubles and roti – enjoyed by everyone. Indian cuisine became a defining Caribbean food that rose above prejudice.

“It has its own identity and doesn’t pretend to be from a specific place in India,” says Lee.

This is quite different from Chinese food that came to Trinidad.

“That was Haka food. Chinese immigrants brought their Hakka chefs here to work in their restaurants.”

Johnson says, “In European cultures, food can often be identified by the social class that eats it. But here, in Trinidad, food doesn’t separate race and class. That makes us unique.”

Johnson packs the smells and tastes of Caribbean food into this rich history that even traces the development of cooking utensils, from coal pots to tawas and stoves.

You could say Johnson hopes this culinary history can preserve the rest of Caribbean history, which has been carelessly cast aside on this island.

“I wouldn’t want to put my foot in my mouth, but I feel there’s no appreciation of history so we don’t have a vision of the future. We’re constantly living in the present. When you see history disappear before your very eyes, you want to cry.”

Mixing Memory and Desire features Johnson’s distinct voice.

Johnson, a master of sensory imagery, presents food stories as light as meringue.

“I wanted the ordinary man in the street to read this side dish of history. The tone, natural and light, is me, but I had to make sure I didn’t trivialise history. The intent was to keep it how I talk anyway. I had to hold back some of the jokes that came to mind. I didn’t want anyone to think this history is a joke.”

It took four years for Johnson to research and write Memory and Desire.

His biggest surprise came in the research.

“So much of the early observations about food came from people who had never tasted it. Recipe books were vague. A recipe for turtle soup would be ‘Take the turtle, chop the head off, remove the turtle meat from the shell and cook until it’s done.’

“Then you come across interesting vignettes. The first US President, George Washington, visited Barbados, contracted smallpox pox and lived there for a while. He fell in love with Pepperpot, and took the enslaved woman who was cooking it for him back to the US. He called the dish American Pepperpot. The name didn’t stick.”

Johnson experimented with writing style too, whipping up a concoction of culinary history spiced up sometimes with poetry.

Tough decisions had to be made. He cut back on food stories leading up to emancipation and restrained himself from looking too far into the economics of saltfish and the types of fish used.

Within the pages of Memory and Desire, nostalgia and hope coincide. People look back at the food they left behind in the cultures they fled or were taken from. Food became a way to mix the old with the new as the desire for a new life took shape and became more than half-baked dreams.

You can find Memory and Desire (Ian Randle Publishers, Jamaica) at Paper Based Book store on 14 Alcazar Street in Port of Spain, at amazon.com or at www.ianrandlepublishers.com. History never tasted so good.