Educator Sai Jayantee Loutoo aims to bridge gap between literacy and science

Sai Jayantee Loutoo says students must be taught how to read questions critically, use scientific vocabulary confidently, and express concepts in their own words. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

When the Ministry of Education announced that 51.02 per cent of candidates who wrote the May/June 2025 CSEC examinations achieved five or more passes, including English A and mathematics – an increase from 45.55 per cent in 2024 – the results were met with cautious optimism.

For educator Sai Jayantee Loutoo, 30, of Mc Bean Village, Couva, the numbers signal progress but also underscore the persistent gaps in literacy and comprehension that continue to limit student achievement.

Reflecting on the results, she explained that many students have the knowledge but falter when it comes to comprehension and expression. “In science, for example, they may know the experiment but misinterpret the question or fail to phrase their answer to meet the mark scheme,” she said.

To improve success, Loutoo said students must be taught how to read questions critically, use scientific vocabulary confidently, and express concepts in their own words. “Integrating literacy strategies into science teaching like summarising, note-making, and breaking down complex terms can make a huge difference.”

Loutoo, who holds a bachelor's of education degree with a specialisation in science education, and a post graduate diploma in education with distinction from UTT, added that her own journey revealed just how important literacy is to learning.

“As a science student myself, I realised very early that strong literacy skills were essential to understanding even basic scientific concepts. So many bright students struggle, not because they lacked intelligence, but because they couldn’t interpret questions, understand terminology, or express answers clearly.”

It was this realisation, she said, that shaped the philosophy behind her work as founder of Miss Loutoo’s Private Tuition. “When I began tutoring, I saw the direct link between literacy and success in science. That realisation made me commit to teaching both content and literacy hand in hand.”

She integrates strategies mentioned (such as note-making, summarising, question analysis and concept-mapping) into every lesson. “I want my students to leave not just knowing science, but being able to think and communicate like scientists,” she said. Her approach is shaped by years of professional training in curriculum development, literacy intervention and educational leadership.

Asked about the biggest challenges in education today, Loutoo pointed to the gap she has spent her career trying to close.

“One major challenge is the disconnect between subject teaching and literacy. Too often, literacy is seen as the English teacher’s job, but it belongs to all of us. In science, I actively teach how to decode exam questions, summarise findings and use scientific terms correctly. Bridging that gap is critical, ” she said.

Loutoo also sees a direct link between literacy and wider social issues such as inequality and crime. “Science literacy is not just about exams, it is about critical thinking, problem-solving, and understanding the world,” she stated adding that a society that struggles with literacy will also struggle with informed decision-making, whether about health, environment, or technology.

“When young people cannot engage with scientific and general literacy, they often feel excluded, which feeds cycles of inequality and crime,” she argued. “Policymakers must see literacy as a foundation for scientific innovation and social stability.”

That conviction fuels her even in the most difficult moments of her advocacy. Still, it is her students’ breakthroughs that keep her motivated through the difficult moments. “I remember the students who told me, 'Miss, I hated science, but now I understand it.' That joy comes not from memorising facts, but from finally grasping the language of science. Knowing that I’m helping them bridge the gap between literacy and learning keeps me motivated.”

Loutoo said her philosophy of teaching is deeply rooted in her Hindu faith and the principle of

jnana yoga– the pursuit of knowledge as a path to the divine. She views her work as an educator as

seva (service). “To me, science and literacy are not separate from spirituality. Both are ways of seeking truth, developing discipline and serving humanity.”

As head of department at Western Educational and a senior dancer with The Amritam Shakti Dance Company, Loutoo said, “Each lesson, whether science or literacy-focused, is an offering. Dance and prayer are my grounding practices, but even in the classroom, when a child’s eyes light up with understanding, I feel that spiritual connection.”

A trained dancer in Kathak and Bharatanatyam, artforms she has practised since the age of five, Loutoo said the discipline of dance mirrors the precision of science teaching, and both are acts of devotion and communication.

Asked about her inspiration to keep going, the educator said she is inspired spiritually by Swamiji Ganapathy Sachchidananda. Professionally, she is inspired by her students. “The way they overcome challenges reminds me that resilience and curiosity are the true foundations of science and education” she said.

Loutoo’s ultimate goal is to leave a legacy where Science and literacy are seen as tools of empowerment. “I want my students to see Science not as something foreign or frightening, but as a way to understand themselves and the world. And I want them to know that knowledge and culture together create strong, compassionate citizens” stated the teacher.

So what’s next for this educator, head of department, dancer and tutor? She hopes to expand her tuition centre into a hub for science and literacy, develop workshops for teachers on integrating literacy into subject teaching and create projects that highlight the connections between science, art and spirituality.

Asked if she could sum up her mission in one line, Loutoo stated, “To empower minds through science, strengthen voices through literacy and uplift spirits through culture.”