Ashleigh Thomas earns bronze at Carifta Triathlon Champs

TT bronze medallist Ashleigh Thomas with Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts and Assemblyman Wane Clarke. - PHOTO COURTESY TT TRIATHLON FEDERATION FACEBOOK PAGE

ASHLEIGH Thomas won the lone medal for TT on day one of the Carifta Triathlon, Mixed Relay and Aquathlon Championships at Courland Bay Heritage Park, Tobago, on August 23.

Thomas, competing in the girls' 16-21 category, earned bronze in the field of 14 athletes in one hour, 26 minutes and 41 seconds (1:26:41).

Winning gold fairly comfortably was Martinique's Louna Cariou in 1:20:54 and copping silver was Grenada's Nina Lily James in 1:22:39.

In the boys' 16-21 division, TT had a quartet of athletes in the 19-man field. Tristan Scott was the top athlete for TT, finishing sixth in 1:09:21.

Liam D'abadie was eighth, Benjamin Carmino 12th and Dante Pichery 13th.

In the boys' 13-15, TT's Ross D'Juran was 17th among the 28 athletes and Alexander Farnum ended 23rd.

Leaj De Freitas just missed out on a medal for TT in the girls 13-15, finishing fourth in 39:37.

TT had five athletes in the category. Hailey Josa was 13th, Gianna Pichery 14th, Z Hosein-Livingstone 18th and Olivia Bayne 19th among the 20 participants.

The host nation had a commendable showing in the boys' 11-12, as three athletes finished in the top ten. Jacob Alleyne was sixth, Marcus Singh seventh and Taylan Diaz eighth.

Logan Padmore and James De Freitas was low down in the field, coming 17th and 21st respectively among the 23 athletes.

In the small field of ten in the girls 11-12, Charlotte Scott was sixth and Skyla Lee Loo was ninth.

The championships continue on August 24.