Two fugitives deported to the US

The Piarco International Airport. - File photo

TWO people have been deported to the US.

In a news release on August 23, the police said this development was the outcome of an extradition exercise that was conducted in the Southern Division on August 22.

Between 11 am and 4 pm, two US nationals, a 33-year-old man and 27-year-old woman. residing illegally at Arjoonsingh Drive, Palmiste, were deported.

Police said they were previously detained in the Southern Division on August 19 and are wanted in the US on narcotics trafficking offences.

They were escorted to Piarco International Airport and placed on a US-bound flight, where they were handed over to American authorities.

The operation involved officers from the Southern Division Task Force, Southern Division Gang Unit, multiple intelligence agencies, Immigration personnel, and agents of the US Embassy, the release said.