Still suffering for proper water supply

-

THE EDITOR: I have been residing at my present location since August 1963. I have seen PNM, UNC, NAR in government.

I filled pig tail buckets and buckets of water. Do I expect an improved water supply? Well maybe for a few days.

Caroni’s nearby sugar factory can no longer be the whipping boy.

WASA’s problem is distribution, not generation. Too many leaking pipes. X gallons are pumped. X minus A gallons are received.

The solution: simply replace all old pipes that have been there since Princes Town was guava patch.

I am not holding my breath for a continuous improved supply. I have heard it all before.

The more certain things change, the more other things remain constant.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town