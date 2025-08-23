Man robbed after Apple Maps sends him to Nelson Street

AN Enterprise man was robbed after Apple Maps directed him to pass along Nelson Street as he tried to exit Port of Spain.

On August 21, the 28-year-old man was driving a red Honda Vezel, valued at $140,000, which he had rented from Milestone Auto Corner.

He was using Apple Maps to exit Port of Spain when the app directed him to pass along Nelson Street.

While driving along the street he was approached by three men. Two were wearing bandannas on their faces and the third man, who had a gun in his hand, jumped in front he car causing the victim to stop.

The men opened the driver door, pulled the victim out and the man with the gun walked with him to a nearby building and demanded he hand over his valuables.

The victim gave them his iPhone 13 and $1,200 cash before the gunman escorted him to a basketball court, and ran away.

The man then made his way to the Besson Street Police Station where he reported the theft.

Meanwhile, a group of men were robbed while doing a business transaction under a tree at the side of the road in Diego Martin.

A 19-year-old Diego Martin man and his cousin went to O’Donahue Street to meet another man to buy a $2,000 gold bangle.

When they arrived they met the seller, who was wearing the bangle on his hand, and the trio walked along the street and stopped under a tree to exchange the money and the jewellery.

While standing there, two men with bandannas covering their faces and a gun in their hand approached them and announced a robbery.

The teen gave them his wallet with $2,000 inside and the suspects ran across the road, through a nearby yard and escaped.

Port of Spain police are meanwhile looking for four men who broke into a store on South Quay, Port of Spain, in the wee hours of the morning on August 21.

The store owner told police around 6.45 pm on August 20, she locked and secured her business place Wild Side 868 and went away.

At around 2.30 am the next morning, three cars were seen pulling up outside and four men got out.

The broke into the store through a door on the north western side of the building and stole clothes, shoes, a cash register and a Samsung tablet.

The stolen items are estimated to be worth up to $400,000.

The suspects then drove east along South Quay as they escaped in the three cars.

PC Nicholls of the Central Police Station is investigating.