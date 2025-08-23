Man found dead at Clifton Beach facility

File photo of beachgoers at Clifton Hill beach, Point Fortin. -

A man has been found dead at an abandoned beach facility at Clifton Hill, Point Fortin.

According to police report, a woman made a report to the Point Fortin Police Station around 9 pm on August 22 that she had been told by a woman of Hispanic descent about a man's body being found at the facility.

Officers went to the location and found the body of a man of African descent face down on the ground with what appeared to be two stab wounds to the neck.

The District Medical Officer viewed the body and ordered its removal to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.