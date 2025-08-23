Flash fooding in parts of Port of Spain, Diego Martin after heavy rains

Flash flooding in Boissiere, Maraval on August 23. - Photo courtesy Rural Development Ministry

MINISTER of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen says cleanup is underway by workers from the Diego Martin Borough Corporation and the Port of Spain City Corporation after heavy rains caused flash flooding in those communities on August 23.

In a statement on August 22, the Met Office said Trinidad and Tobago would experience periods of moderate to heavy rainfall owing to an active tropical wave.

On August 23, videos were circulating on social media showing flooded roads in parts of Port of Spain.

In a voice note sent to the media, Ameen said there were fallen trees in some areas of Diego Martin, including La Puerta Avenue and Claude Avenue. She said fire services and the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) were assisting in removing them.

"We also have flash flooding in Maraval, at Cassia Drive in Petit Valley, in Long Circular Road, Dibe, Goodwood Gardens, Cocorite, and in St James."

She said there was at least 40 minutes of constant, heavy rainfall.

"We are working with the Diego Martin and Port of Spain corporations to mobilise in terms of cleanup.

"The reports I've received indicate that it's only street flooding. But, of course, it's a concern because of the volume of silt we are seeing coming down and we must, as we continue our flood mitigation, look to the hills in terms of where we have illegal developments or where the Town and Country Planning (Division) may want to come and revise the approvals that they give for certain parts of the hills and so on for now where the flooding is concerned."

She said most of the water on the streets ran off in about 30 minutes, noting that some areas took a bit longer.

She urged the public to call the regional corporations if there are any fallen trees in their area and to not try moving them on their own. She warned that if people accidentally touch an electricity line, they can be electrocuted.

Senior disaster management co-ordinator at the ministry, Jerry David, told Newsday there were no reports of any "adverse events" or damage to any households in the affected areas.

There was also flooding at East Dry River, where a dramatic scene was captured on video and quickly spread across social media.

The short clip showed a woman standing in the river as murky floodwaters rushed past her.

A man was seen throwing a rope in an attempt to help her, while onlookers gathered at the scene.

The woman appeared to be standing close to a wall as the water continued to rise.

Two emergency crews from the Fire Service responded, and officers were able to rescue the woman.