DJ Nyahbinghi’s daughter shot dead

KILLED: Makeda Sade Swift-De Four. -

MARTIN "DJ NYAHBINGHI" DE FOUR, the well-known father of murder victim Makeda Sade Swift-De Four, is still trying to come to terms with the fact that his only daughter was gunned down.

"I am dreaming. This cannot be real. She was my eyeball, my darling. She was my only daughter, my first child. Forgive them, Father, they do not know what they have done," De Four told Newsday on the morning of August 23.

He has two other adult children.

Forty-year-old Swift-De Four, a nail technician, was leaving her workplace at her father's business, Cultural Store, on Eastern Main Road, Champs Fleurs, around 8 pm on August 22, when tragedy struck.

According to reports, a male relative pulled up at the front gate and waited for her to get into his car.

Swift-DeFour got into the back passenger seat. At the same time, a car pulled in front of them, blocking the driver's pathway.

It reversed, and two gunmen got out and tried to open the car door in a suspected attempted carjacking. The relative managed to drive off as the gunmen opened fire, hitting the woman.

The relative drove straight to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where she was declared dead.

"I know my daughter was shot three times. All of the goodness, I have done, I cannot understand why they killed her just so. I believe they are strangers. Maybe, had they known she was my daughter, they would not have done it," De Four said.

The other relative was unhurt but deeply traumatised.

Swift-De Four was not married nor had any children.

Hours after the murder, the bereaved father posted news of the tragedy on social media.

A Facebook post said, "As a result of this devastating incident, both Club Amazon TT and Nyahbinghi's Cultural Centre will remain closed until further notice."

"We urge anyone with information regarding this heinous act to immediately contact the nearest police station. Thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time."

No arrests have been made, and police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two, are investigating.