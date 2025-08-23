Children of bus-accident victim mourn hard-working mom

Kareema Glasgow, daughter of SWAT Estate Police Company officer Roxanne Phillip is consoled during Phillip's funeral at the Queen St Mosque, Queen Janelle Commissiong Street, Port of Spain, August 22. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ROXANNE PHILLIP, 39, was laid to rest on August 22, three days after she died in a tragic bus accident while on her way home from work.

Phillip was a passenger in a PTSC bus that had left Port of Spain and was heading to San Fernando.

At around 8.30 am, near Freeport, the bus collided with the back of a flatbed truck that pulled into the lane from the shoulder.

Phillip was thrown from the bus upon impact and the bus driver, Munsaf Khan, was pinned inside the bus.

Phillip was eventually trapped under the bus and fire officers from the Couva Fire Station needed to use the jaws of life to retrieve both bodies from the wreckage.

Speaking to the media at her funeral at the Queen Street, Port of Spain masjid, Phillips’s daughter, Kareema Glasgow, 20, described her mother as a good person.

“She had her bad ways, but nobody's perfect. She had a kind heart and used to do anything for us.”

Glasgow said Phillips, a security guard at the Port of Spain General Hospital, worked hard and took extra shifts to ensure her children always had whatever they needed.

“I will never forget how hard she worked for the three of us,” an emotional Glasgow added.

She relived her fondest moments with her mother, who she said did her best to ensure Glasgow and her two siblings were always happy.

“When she came home from work we used to lie down and talk randomly about all kind of things and laugh.

“But I feel like when we was cooking, those were my favourite times. She used to cook anything I asked for. As old as I am, she’d cook anything.”

Glasgow said she and her siblings, aged 19 and 17, intend to get through this tragic situation by praying and supporting each other.

“We don't have anything to do but hold the faith. Hold the faith and just say my prayers and ask God to guide us and protect us. Now that we only have each other, we have to hold strong.”