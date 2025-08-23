95 SRPs to tackle school violence

Some of the 244 SRPs who passed out at the graduation ceremony at the Marabella South Secondary School on August 22. -

A GROUP of 95 special reserve police officers (SRPs) will be assigned to schools deemed as high-risk to deal with school violence there.

This was announced during a graduation ceremony for 244 SRPs at the Marabella South Secondary School on August 22.

In a news release on August 23, the TT Police Service said these SRPs will strengthen its ranks at a time when the demand for police visibility and accessibility is at its highest.

At the ceremony, Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander said deploying SRPs to schools to curb violence there is an important initiative. He said the presence of officers on school compounds is not only about maintaining law and order but also about “guiding, protecting, and inspiring” the nation’s youth.

Alexander encouraged the officers to embrace their new roles as guardians of safety, as well as mentors and role models.

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro reminded the SRPs to serve with integrity, fairness and discipline.

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen advised SRPs not to abuse their newly-attained power and to use discretion when representing the state.

“This is a badge of service, not the badge of a badjohn.”