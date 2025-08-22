WPC charged with larceny by trick over FUL

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

A Woman Police Constable (WPC) is due to appear before a High Court master at the Chaguanas Police Station on August 22, charged with three counts of larceny by trick in relation to allegedly obtaining a total of $37,000 to expedite a Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) application.

WPC Misty Mitchell was charged at the Caroni Police Station by Acting Sgt Joefield on August 21.

A police statement issued on August 22 said an investigation began after a report was made on July 23.

It is alleged that in March, the policewoman obtained $35,000 from a man by falsely representing that she could expedite his FUL application.

In May 2025, she allegedly demanded an additional $15,000, which she arranged to collect on July 26.

On July 26, officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB), with the assistance of officers from a specialised unit, held a sting operation at a service station in Chaguanas.

During the exercise, the suspect was arrested.

She was searched, and the sum of $2,000, which had been provided to her by the victim, was found in her possession. She was subsequently taken to the Caroni Police Station.

After further enquiries, officers acted on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Roger Gaspard, SC, and the suspect was released pending further enquiries.

On August 21, WPC Mitchell was re-arrested and later charged.