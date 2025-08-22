V’ghn to release Point of View EP on August 29

Cover art for Grenadian soca star Vghn's EP Point of View. -

GRENADIAN soca star V’ghn (Jevaughn John) wants to help listeners understand life from his Point of View. It’s why this is the title of his upcoming EP, set for release on August 29.

A press release on August 18 said the ten-track project is a blend of soca, afrobeats, reggae and R&B. It also explores the themes of identity, rejection and resilience.

“This project represents different phases of my life and the challenges I’ve overcome. It’s a declaration of who I am, what I’ve learned, and how I see the world,” the Grenadian bad boy said.

He added that music has “always been (his) way of telling his stories, so the EP will "let people in on a deeper level.”

In addition to new tracks, the EP features previously released collaborations with Trinidad and Tobago producers Michael “Tano” Montano (Bacchanal Lady), Travis “Travis World” Hosein (Girls Just Wanna Have Fun), as well as Kitwana “Advokit” Israel (My Fire).

It also includes his Spice Mas 2025 hit Jab Decisions featuring fellow countryman Terra D Governor, which continues to do well in Grenada. As of August 19, it was the third most-listened-to track in Grenada’s Top 100 streamed songs on Apple Music.

Apart from performing in his country, he also had a slew of summer performances across the Caribbean, in the US, the UK and Canada.

The press release said the EP reflects V’ghn’s versatility and evolution as an artiste.

“His recent performances…have further cemented his role as a cultural bridge, taking Grenadian traditions to global stages.”

An official EP launch party, which was sold out, was held on August 19 in London ahead of his debut at Notting Hill Carnival 2025.

“V’ghn is positioning himself not just as one of the region’s most versatile hitmakers, but also as a cultural champion, sharing the spirit of the Caribbean with the world.”

Point of View will be available on all digital music streaming platforms.