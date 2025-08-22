VAR for Trinidad and Tobago's Fifa World Cup qualifiers

TTFA VP Jameson Rigues -

REFEREES in the final round of the Fifa World Cup Concacaf qualifiers will have the benefit of the use of video assistant referee (VAR). The announcement was made by the TT Football Association (TTFA) on August 21.

TTFA vice president Jameson Rigues is urging fans to embrace the use of VAR at next month’s World Cup qualifying match against Curacao on September 5 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

VAR has been used in TT on two previous occasions, but this is the first time it is being used in a World Cup qualifying match.

Rigues said FIFA’s decision to roll out VAR at this stage underscores how closely the governing body wants to guard the integrity of the competition.

“This is the final stages of (World Cup) qualifying.

“FIFA wants to keep a close eye on what happens with the match, that there are no hiccups in terms of the match results and that the referees have all the tools they would need to determine and not interfere with the outcome of the match.”

The technical setup is being handled by international company MediaPro, which will both supply and manage the system.

Rigues stressed that TTFA’s role is largely limited to facilitating the process.

“Our contribution really is the setup of simple things: chairs, tables and so on which was already readily available at the stadium.

“That is something that has to be neutral in terms of interference because you don't want anyone to come with any allegation that there may be interference in favour of TTFA in whatever way.”

For supporters, the experience is expected to be similar to what is seen in major international leagues. In TT's last World Cup qualifier against St Kitts and Nevis on June 6, fans complained that the digital scoreboard and screen were non-functioning. However, this is likely to be rectified.

The stadium screens are expected to display the familiar “decision pending” graphics, and audio systems have already been tested in case referees choose to make announcements explaining VAR reviews.

“We are expecting the full experience. All stakeholders are ready and hands on deck, including Sport Company. And so far, things have been going smoothly… and we expect that to transcend onto the patrons.”

He added, “I want to ask the fans to bear with it and embrace it and let's make the best of it. It’s better to get it right.”

Beyond the technology, Rigues is also looking forward to a large turnout and is urging fans to show their support for the team.

He said there are “12th man” promotions to drive crowd support.

With excitement building as the game approaches, Rigues believes momentum is on TT’s side.

“We are on the doorsteps of qualifying for our second World Cup, albeit 20 years apart.

“I think that everyone wishes our senior men's national team well and I don't think that there's a person in TT that doesn't want the team to qualify.”