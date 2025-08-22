TUCO to host AGM on September 27

THE Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) has announced it will host its annual general meeting (AGM) on September 27.

A TUCO statement on August 18 said it wished to inform all financial members that the AGM would be held at the VIP Lounge, Queen’s Park Savannah from 9 am. The registration process would begin at 8 am, it added.

The treasurer’s report for 2024-25, zonal reports, annual budget and a draft of constitution and general business are on its agenda.

The statement added, “In keeping with our TUCO constitution, article 7:10 (B): ‘Unfinancial members shall not be entitled to take part in any business of the organisation during the period that they are unfinancial.”

This came after the organisation was part of the news cycle following some TUCO members having complained of the organisation's operations and disbursement of funds.

The organisation also responded to concerns raised by calypsonian Errol “Bally” Ballantyne in a previous statement.

On July 23, TUCO said, "The general council of the TUCO expresses deep concern regarding an undated open letter authored by Mr Errol “Bally” Ballantyne. This letter, currently circulating via WhatsApp and on various social media platforms within the last 24 hours, contains serious and baseless allegations against members of the general council.

"Mr Ballantyne’s missive alleges, without any evidence, that members of the general council each paid themselves $100,000 to refrain from participating in the National Calypso Monarch competition. These claims are grounded purely in rumour and speculation and lack any factual basis."

In an August meeting, Bally and other TUCO members questioned payments to TUCO president Ainsley King as well as some other members.

In WhatsApp responses, when asked about the matter, line minister Michelle Benjamin said she was monitoring the situation and would take necessary action, without hesitation, if necessary.

In its social media post on August 18 the organisation said article 25(b) and (c) of its constitution said an AGM shall be held once every calendar year and, at such a time and place, determined by the general council acting through its general secretary.

It added that no more than 15 months should elapse between any two general meetings.

“The last AGM of the organisation was convened on November 10, 2024. Accordingly, only nine (9) months have since elapsed, and the general council remains in full compliance with the aforesaid constitutional requirement, as not more than fifteen (15) months have passed since the last AGM.”

The organisation is expected to host an election next year.