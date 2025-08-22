Trinidad and Tobago women into CAZOVA Senior final; men vie for sixth

TT women's volleyball team at Senior CAZOVA Championships in Nassau, Bahamas. Photo courtesy TT Volleyball Federation -

Trinidad and Tobago's women's volleyball team continue to impress at the Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championships at the Sir Kendal Isaacs National Gymnasium in Nassau, Bahamas as they have secured a spot in the final against Barbados which spikes off from 5.30 pm, on August 23.

In the first semifinal on August 21, the Deon Hutchinson-coached TT team showed their prowess when they registered a straight-sets win over Jamaica. Meanwhile, Barbados had to dig deep as they got a nervy 3-2 win over Guadeloupe in a five-set thriller in the other semifinal.

Against the outgoing champions Jamaica, TT started their near-flawless display with an easy 25-11 win to take the first set. Jamaica showed fight in the second set, but the TT girls pulled away to win it 25-19 to take a 2-0 lead in the match. TT then sealed the win with a dominant third set which they took 25-9.

In the other semi, Barbados jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Guadeloupe as they took the first two sets 25-17 and 25-23. However, the Guadeloupe team didn't give in and they won the next two sets 25-19 and 25-22 to set up a gripping final set. In the decisive fifth set, Barbados, who placed third in 2023, held their own to edge it 17-15 and book their spot in the final.

On the men's side of the draw, TT lost to Curacao (2-3) and Barbados (0-3) in group play, to go along with a solitary victory over Guadeloupe (3-0). On August 21, the TT men lost 3-1 to Jamaica in their quarterfinal match, before losing in five sets against Barbados in a playoff for fifth place on August 22. The teams traded wins in the first four sets to leave the match intriguingly poised at 2-2. In the decisive set, Barbados just put their noses in front in a close affair to win the set 21-19 to clinch the match 3-2.

The TT men will now battle Guadeloupe for sixth place from 10 am on August 23.