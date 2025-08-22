Trinidad and Tobago women blaze to Jr Pan Am relay silver

TT's 4x100 relay women's team. - Photo courtesy TTO

The sprint track offered up another delight for TT at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay, in the evening session on August 21 as the 4x100-metre women's relay team landed silver in an exciting final where they sealed a one-two Caribbean finish behind rivals Jamaica.

It was TT's 11th medal at the games and the fourth in athletics to back up the performances of Janae De Gannes (bronze in women's long jump), Jaden Marchan (silver in men's 400m) and Shaniqua Bascombe's golden run in the women's 100m final on August 19.

Having already achieved success at the games in their individual events, Bascombe and De Gannes teamed up with the pair of Sierra Joseph and first-leg runner Alexxe Henry to produce a fine showing for TT as they clocked 43.89 seconds to claim silver behind Jamaica who clocked a games record of 43.51. Jamaica's run lowered the previous mark of 43.59 and certainly wasn't a slight on the effort of the TT quartet.

Henry was strong and purposeful to start the relay for TT, handing over to Bascombe who also produced a solid second-leg burst as TT put themselves firmly in contention to medal again. Bascombe handed over to Joseph who then passed the baton to anchor runner De Gannes who tried to use her length to reel in Jamaica's Alana Reid.

Reid had a disappointing seventh-place finish in the 100m final two days earlier, but she kept her composure to see off the threat of De Gannes to give Jamaica their third gold medal at the Jr Pan Am meet.

The Jamaican team also featured Sabrina Dockery, Marissa Palmer and Serena Cole who finished an agonising fourth in the 100m final.

The bronze medal in the 4x100m relay final went to the Colombian team of Danna Banquez, Natalia Linares, Laura Martinez and Marleth Ospino who sped to the line in 44.01.

On August 20, National Association of Athletics Administration president Ephraim Serrette said TT's female young sprinters were showing great promise and believes the country will be able to field a strong 4x100m team for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

On the evidence in Paraguay, TT may certainly have some key pieces to work with going forward.

In the women's triple jump final, Keneisha Shelbourne produced a leap of 13.18 metres but it was just good enough for fifth. Shelbourne was fourth for a brief period after her 13.11m jump on her third attempt. And though she improved on her next effort, she couldn't quite match the leaps of Cuban gold medallist Lidsay Gonzalez (13.96m), Mexican silver medallist Paola Del Real (13.58m) and Gonzalez's countrywoman Ariday Giron (13.43m) who grabbed bronze.

At the Asuncion Golf Club, TT's Jerseem Boodram ended the day in 30th place at the completion of round one, with round two scheduled for 7 am on August 22.

TT’s medal count: 11 medals (one gold, two silver, eight bronze).

Gold

– Shaniqua Bascombe (women’s 100m)

Silver

– Jaden Marchan (men’s 400m)

– Women's 4x100m (Shaniqua Bascombe, Janae De Gannes, Alexxe Henry, Sierra Joseph)

Bronze

– Men’s 4x100-metre freestyle (Zachary Anthony, Nikoli Blackman, Johann-Matthew Matamoro, Zarek Wilson)

– Men’s cycling team sprint (Ryan D’Abreau, Danell James, Jelani Nedd)

– Women’s cycling team sprint (Phoebe Sandy, Makaira Wallace and Kyra Williams)

– Nikoli Blackman (men’s 50m freestyle)

– Makaira Wallace (women’s individual sprint cycling)

– Makaira Wallace (women’s keirin)

– Danell James (men’s keirin)

– Janae De Gannes (women’s long jump)