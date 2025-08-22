Trinidad and Tobago whip Jamaica, finish third in CWI U17 tourney

TT celebrate a wicket vs Jamaica during the Regional U17 tournament, at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on August 20. - Photo by Innis Francis

TT stamped their authority against Jamaica in the West Indies Rising Stars Men's Under-17 Two-Day Championship on August 21 as they wrapped up an emphatic ten-wicket victory at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

After wrist-spinner Ra'ed Ali Khan spun TT into an advantageous position on day one by bowling out the Jamaicans for a paltry 142, TT added 70 more runs to their overnight tally as they were bowled out for 233 in their first innings. Skipper Saleem Khan top-scored with 68, with Renaldo Fournillier hitting some lusty blows with a cameo of 34 in the lower order.

TT held a 91-run lead after the first innings and the Jamaican opening pair of Demario Hall (47) and Tyson Gordon Jr (41) ate into that lead in their team's second turn at the crease with an 80-run partnership. However, after Gordon Jr was dismissed by Daron Dhanraj (two for 20), the visitors lost their next eight wickets for 42 runs as they were restricted to 122 for nine. This set TT a meagre 32 runs for victory, which Khan (19 not out) and Christian Lall (12 not out) knocked off with minimum fuss to take their team to 34 without loss as they completed the easy chase.

TT came into the match in third spot and their final place in the standings didn't change despite the big win. Barbados, who registered a ten-wicket win of their own versus Windwards, grabbed first place, with Leeward Islands and TT finishing second and third respectively.

The 50-over leg of the tournament is scheduled to begin on August 24, with TT set to meet Guyana in their first encounter at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.

Summarised Scores:

JAMAICA – 142 Jiovanni Richardson 50, Tyson Gordon Jr 25; Ra'ed Ali Khan 7/37, Daniel Holder 2/40) & 122/9 (Demario Hall 47, T Gordon Jr 41; Roberto Badree 4/16, Daron Dhanraj 2/20) vs TT – 233 (Saleem Khan 68, Renaldo Fournillier 34; Demarco Scott 5/54, Ramnaresh Singh 2/40) & 34/0 (S Khan 19 not out). TT won by ten wickets.

GUYANA – 124 (Dave Mohabir 34, Shamar Apple 23; Jathan Edward 4/35, Tayari Tonge 2/18) & 129 (Adrian Hetmyer 28, S Apple 25; J Edward 3/29, Kassim Challenger 3/31) vs LEEWARDS – 154 (Lawshorn Bergan 38 not out, Eirette Richards 21; Parmeshwar Ram 3/22, Feaaz Baksh 3/47) & 103/2 (Tanez Francis 64, Kunal Tilokani 22 not out). Leewards won by eight wickets.

WINDWARDS – 91 (Theo Edward 42; Justin Parris 5/15, Asher Branford 3/19) & 131 (Jamie Wickham 39 not out, Damali Phillips 29; Justin Parris 4/31, Raphael Lovell 3/41) vs BARBADOS – 195/9 declared (Jordan Graham 46, R Lovell 46; Aravinda Bishop 6/47, T Edward 2/35) & 29/0. Barbados won by ten wickets.