Trinidad and Tobago grouped with El Salvador, Honduras for Concacaf W qualifiers

National women's footballer Kennya 'YaYa' Cordner. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA. -

Trinidad and Tobago's women's football team have been placed in Group F for the 2025/26 Concacaf W qualifiers – the qualifying tournament for the eight-team Concacaf W Championship which will be played in 2026. The draw was conducted in Miami on August 20 and saw a cameo from former TT women's player Lauryn Hutchinson.

Group F also features Barbados and the Central American pair of El Salvador and Honduras. The qualifying tourney will feature 29 Concacaf member association who have been split into six groups. The six group winners will advance to the Concacaf W Championship where they will join Canada and the US, the region's two highest-ranked nations. The US are the reigning Concacaf W Champions, having secured a 1-0 win over Canada in the 2022 finale in Mexico.

An August 20 Concacaf release said the schedule for the qualifying competition will be announced at a later date, with matches to be played in the Fifa international windows of November 2025 and February and April of 2026.

Meanwhile, the Concacaf W Championship will be played in November 2026 and will serve as the region's qualifier for the 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup in Brazil, as well as the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Concacaf will pair the eight teams for the W Championship based on the Fifa Women's rankings, with the highest-ranked team facing the lowest-ranked team in what will be a knockout format. The quarterfinal winners will progress to the semis and also book their place in the World Cup in Brazil. The losing quarterfinalists will contest a pair of play-in matches, with the two winners then progressing to an intercontinental playoff for a World Cup spot.

The W Championship's two finalists will secure their passage to the LA28 games. Should the US progress to the W Championship finale, the third-place finisher will get the LA28 spot.

Canada, Costa Rica, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, and the US represented the Concacaf region at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Groups for 2025/26 Concacaf W qualifiers:

Group A: Mexico, Puerto Rico, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, USVI.

Group B: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Guyana, Jamaica, Nicaragua.

Group C: Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Grenada, Guatemala.

Group D: Anguilla, Belize, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Suriname.

Group E: Aruba, Cuba, Curacao, Panama, St Kitts and Nevis.

Group F: Barbados, El Salvador, Honduras, TT.