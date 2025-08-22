Tributes for Hillview student killed in crash

Kavish Persad -

Hillview College has paid tribute to student Kavish Persad who died in a car accident on the Beetham Highway on August 19.

Persad, of Mahelal Street, Aranguez, was driving his white Hyundai Ioniq when he lost control of the car while trying to overtake another car.

He crashed into the car before careening off the highway and slamming into the Beetham water main.

His car then launched into the air before landing in the nearby Laventille River.

Persad, a Hillview College Upper Six graduand, had received his Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results the day before he died.

In a post on Facebook, Hillview College, praised Persad as a well-rounded academic whose impact was felt throughout society.

“Kavish Persad was a perfect example of a young man we knew would become an effective proponent of change needed by our country.”

The school described him as an exceptional student and said his academic excellence and quiet determination set him apart.

“Beyond academics, he proudly represented Hillview College in debating, and was president of the Student Council in Lower 6, embodying the confidence, intellect, and the leadership we encourage in all our young men.

Hillview noted Persad was instrumental in Divali celebrations at the school and played a key role in the school’s Film and Photography Club.

“Kavish will be remembered, not only for his achievements, but also for his warm spirit, humility, and the inspiration he provided to his peers and teachers alike. His loss is deeply felt across our Hillview community.”

The Ministry of Education also joined Hillview in extending condolences to Persad’s family, friends, classmates, and teachers.

“Kavish was a diligent, respectful and highly motivated young man. He was admired for his humility, discipline and quiet determination, qualities that made him a role model among his peers.”

In a statement on Facebook, the ministry said Persad was an outstanding student with a stellar academic record who also contributed to the holistic life of the school.

“Kavish will be deeply missed by his family, friends, classmates and teachers. The Ministry of Education extends heartfelt condolences to all who mourn his loss and prays for strength, comfort and peace during this time of sorrow.”

The Presbyterian Secondary Schools' Board of Education also issued a similar condolence message.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a bright, dedicated, and promising young individual,” the board said.

It added, “His outstanding academic achievements, his discipline, and his commitment to excellence were truly commendable.”

The board said Persad had a bright future ahead of him.

“From his early recognition as one of the top 200 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) students, to securing eight grade ones at Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), and more recently attaining five grade ones and one grade two at CAPE, Kavish was an exceptional student whose future held endless possibilities.”

It said his death was not only a loss to his loved ones, but also to the wider educational and religious communities of TT.

“As the grandson of the esteemed founder of SWAHA, Kavish carried a legacy of faith, leadership, and service.”

The board offered prayers and heartfelt sympathy to Persad’s family.