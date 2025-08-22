Tobago's Encore Dance Theatre goes to New York

Encore Dance Theatre seeks to promote Tobago’s vibrant heritage to a wider, international audience at the collaboration in New York. -

FOUR MONTHS after hosting its first major dance production, Bloom! The Beginning, Tobago’s Encore Dance Theatre is set to perform in its first overseas collaboration with the Eden Arts Inc, of Brooklyn, New York.

The cultural exchange, which takes place on August 22 and 23, is titled Roots & Rhythm: Connecting Hearts Through Cultural Expression.

In an interview with Newsday, Tyrese Montano, the theatre’s founder and creative director, said the exchange seeks, in part, to promote Tobago’s vibrant heritage to a wider, international audience.

He said he has always believed in the power of collaboration and growth, not just as an artist but as an organisation.

Montano, 23, said he wanted 2025 to be a year of what he called “intentional expansion” for the dance group.

“I wanted to push beyond our usual calendar and challenge us to create work that felt new, bold, and deeply rooted in cultural exchange.”

He said although Bloom! The Beginning was a major milestone for the group, he knew in his heart that he didn’t want to stop there.

“I wanted to set in motion two major initiatives for Encore in the same year. Two very different initiatives that would still tie back to our identity as Tobagonian artists.”

Eden Arts Inc, formerly known as Ntrinsik Movement, is a New York City-based, non-profit dance organisation that was established in July 2014.

The group promotes a multi-faceted approach to dance education, performance and community engagement.

It also houses two performance companies: Eden Brooklyn Dance Theatre, which has performed extensively across New York and other states and IFE Youth Dance Theatre. The latter’s pre-professional programme was launched in 2018.

Montano said IFE’s mission is to give talented young dancers access to rigorous technical training, professional performance opportunities and pathways for artistic development.

He said in 2020, Eden Arts Inc expanded even further, opening the Eden Centre for the Performing Arts.

The school, which serves dancers ranging in age four to adults, offers high-quality instruction across all levels, fostering an environment where people from all backgrounds can connect through the joy of movement.

“What I particularly admire is their commitment to creating safe, inclusive spaces where dance is not just about steps but about building community and nurturing creativity. That’s very much in line with what we believe at Encore.”

Montano, who established the Encore Dance Theatre in 2022, said the idea for a collaboration with a foreign-based ensemble took shape shortly after Bloom was conceptualised.

He had held conversations with Tobagonian Blossom Reid, a senior dancer and soloist at Eden Arts Inc as well as the company’s artistic director and co-founder Meeshelle Isaac.

The artist, who comes from Pembroke, said he quickly observed that their ideas were in sync.

“From those exchanges we could see how naturally our visions aligned. Eden Arts has a strong reputation for excellence in training, performance and community engagement while Encore is committed to producing work that reflects our heritage and identity in a unique way.”

He said the collaboration is expected to offer much more than a performance.

“It’s a statement that Tobago’s culture is not only alive, but capable of resonating with audiences and artists far beyond our shores.”

Montano, a resident dancer with the Tobago Performing Arts Company, said the “real centrepiece” of the collaboration takes place on August 23 with a series of workshops and activities.

“That’s the day we’ll be deeply engaging with participants, sharing our art, and creating those moments that we hope will stay with people long after the curtain falls.”

He added the sessions will be hosted at the Mark O’Donnell Theatre in Brooklyn.

“It’s an incredible space, well-suited for both performance and interactive workshops, and it will allow us to transform the stage into a living, breathing space of cultural connection.”

Montano said the theatre’s 18-man contingent to New York comprises dancers, drummers, singers and support staff.

“This is not just a performance troupe; it’s a cultural unit.”

He said the group will be focusing on what he called nation dances, which are commonly featured in Pembroke’s Tobago Heritage Festival presentation, Salaka Feast.

The dances, he added, embody the spirit, history and communal energy of Tobago’s village traditions. The Tobago bele and bongo also will be a major part of its repertoire.

“We’ll be presenting a rich spectrum of artistic expressions deeply tied to Tobago’s identity, traditional dances, live drumming, and folk songs that hold the essence of our history. The aim is not simply to perform, but to create a true cultural encounter for participants and audiences in Brooklyn.

“They won’t just see the dances, they’ll experience and feel the pulse of our movements, and come to understand the context and meaning behind what we do. We want them to walk away with more than just admiration for the art form; we want them to leave with a deeper appreciation of why these traditions matter, and how they have evolved and endured through time.”

Montano said he is extremely proud of this accomplishment.

“To see it finally materialise is both humbling and energising. For me, this isn’t just about travel or performance but standing in honour of the culture and traditions Tobago has to offer. We carry something precious, something that has been shaped by generations before us, and this collaboration is a way of sharing that in an authentic, immersive way. “

He added he also feels a tremendous sense of responsibility.

“When we step onto that stage or into those workshops, we’re representing not just ourselves, but an entire heritage. We want to ensure that we bring the true essence of Tobago with us, its rhythms, its movements, its stories, its heartbeat.

“I’m also aware that it comes with its own challenges. Traveling with a full contingent: dancers, drummers, singers and support staff, means we have to think carefully about how to carry the authenticity of what we do in its truest form. There’s a difference between seeing a snippet of Tobago’s culture and experiencing it in full, and my aim is for them to get the full experience despite being thousands of miles from home and not being able to have a full team.”

The dancer is hoping the collaboration does justice to Tobago.

“We want to be confident that we’ve represented our traditions with integrity and passion and that the people we interact with, whether workshop participants, audience members, have taken something meaningful from the experience. We’re looking for that middle ground, the space where our stories and their stories intertwine. Because ultimately, that’s what culture is about: connection.”

Montano said the theatre hopes to build on its relationship with Eden Arts Inc and other possible foreign-based dance entities.

“This isn’t a one-off performance; it’s about building relationships, creating opportunities for enrichment and laying the groundwork for future collaborations that will push forward both the Encore brand and the recognition of Tobago as a vibrant cultural hub.”

He said the collaboration marks a significant step in his theatre’s development.

“It’s proof that when you dream big, plan with intention and stay rooted in your purpose, you can create opportunities that not only elevate your own work but also uplift the community and culture you represent.

“We’re in New York to plant seeds of understanding, inspiration and mutual respect between artists and audiences from different corners of the world. And hopefully, when those seeds grow, they’ll bear fruit in ways we can’t even imagine yet.”