TKR battle CPL defending champions St Lucia Kings

Trinbago Knight Riders spinner Usman Tariq, left, is congratulated by teammate Kieron Pollard after taking a wicket against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Republic Bank CPL on August 17 in Warner Park, St Kitts. PHOTO COURTESY TKR -

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will be aiming to rebound from their defeat against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) when they battle the defending champions St Lucia Kings at the Daren Sammy Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on August 23. The match bowls off at 7 pm.

Against the Falcons on August 20, TKR were given a target of 168 for victory but fell eight runs short of the win, closing on 159/6 when their allotted overs expired. Falcons added about 90 runs in the last six overs of their innings after they were reeling at 77/5 in 14 overs, before Fabian Allen’s brisk 45 runs restored proceedings as they powered through to 167/6. Therefore, TKR bowlers will be hoping for an improved bowling performance against the Kings at the backend.

Colin Munro fresh off his blistering century in their first game, continued his strong showing with the bat by top-scoring with 44 from 18 balls (eight fours and one six). Former captain Kieron Pollard almost single-handedly brought home the game, ending on 43 not out from 28 balls including three fours and four maximums.

Former WI captain and current TKR captain Nicholas Pooran is yet to join the CPL party with the bat, having below par scores of ten and 13 runs in his two innings. An in-form Pooran is key to the success of TKR in the 2025 campaign. Pakistani mystery spinner Usman Tariq has been TKR's best bowler picking up six wickets.

There seems to be some concerns for TKR in the all-rounder department as Terrance Hinds missed out on the last game with an injury, and he was replaced by left-arm seamer Nathan Edward, who grabbed two early wickets but leaked runs in the death overs to finish with figures of 2/56 in his four overs. Also, recently retired West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has not featured yet for TKR in their two matches. It is uncertain whether Russell is injured.

The Kings won their last match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by three runs in a thriller on August 19 after their first match of the campaign against the Falcons was abandoned due to rain on August 17. They will be looking to start their home campaign with a victory in front of their lively fans.