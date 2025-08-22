Three Trinidad and Tobago officials picked for Fifa U-17 World Cup

From left to right: Caleb Wales, Ainsley Rochard, Kwinsi Williams, Cecile Hinds, Crystal Sobers and Carissa Douglas-Jacob at a Fifa Referees' badge distribution ceremony in 2023. Photo courtesy TTFA media -

Referee Kwinsi Williams and assistant referees Kirt Charles and Ainsley Rochard have been selected to officiate at the Fifa Under-17 Men's World Cup in Qatar from November 3-27, 2025.

The trio were among 81 match officials who were confirmed for the tourney via a Fifa release on August 20. A total of 27 referees have been picked for the youth World Cup alongside 54 assistant referees. Twelve officials from the Concacaf region will be involved in the competition.

An August 21 release from the TT Football Association (TTFA) congratulated the trio for their achievement.

"The prestigious appointment underscores the exceptional quality of TT's refereeing pool and shines a spotlight on our officials' continued dedication on the international stage," the TTFA release said.

TTFA president Kieron Edwards also sent his best wishes to the officials.

"We're extremely proud of Kwinsi, Ainsley and Kirt for earning this international recognition," Edwards said. "Their selection reflects years of hard work, commitment and professionalism, not only on their part but also on the part of the TTFA Referees Department.

"This is a proud moment for TT football and demonstrates that our referees are capable of operating at the highest levels of the game."

Charles, Rochard and Williams were among ten TTFA officials accepted to the Fifa international panel for 2024.

Williams has been a rising figure on the local refereeing scene for the last few years and his experience has since extended with prominent matches at the regional level. In November 2024, Williams served as the referee for the first leg of the Concacaf Caribbean Cup final between Jamaica's Cavalier FC and Dominican Republic outfit Cibao FC. He also served in the 2023 Concacaf Men's Under-17 Championship and featured at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. Among Williams' tasks at the Gold Cup tourney was overseeing the group C match between Guadeloupe and Jamaica.

Last year, referee Crystal Sobers and assistant referees Carissa Douglas-Jacob and Melissa Nicholas were appointed to officiate at the 2024 Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.