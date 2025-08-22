TATT awards $10k bursaries to 12 tertiary students

Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) CEO Kurleigh Prescod, centre, with bursary recepients, from left, Josias Raghunandan, Gabrielle Seepersad, David Williams, and Aaron Sookoo at the TATT bursary award ceremony in Barataria, August 22. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

Twelve students from UWI, UTT and COSTAATT have been awarded $10,000 bursaries by the Telecommunications Authority of TT (TATT) for pursuits in ICT-related studies.

The bursary will renew for a second year once students maintain high academic performance.

“This programme is to ensure that we equip the students, who will be creating the work force of tomorrow, with the necessary ICT skills to leverage technology like artificial intelligence (AI),” said TATT CEO Kurleigh Prescod at the bursary award ceremony on August 22 at the TATT office in Barataria.

At the ceremony, Prescod encouraged the recipients to use the bursaries wisely, investing it in resources to strengthen their education.

“What you build now is not just for yourself. It is for the communities you will serve and for the nation you will help shape.”

He thanked the school and the Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Ministry for their support in the intuitive.

The ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Rhoda Patiram said, "This bursary represents far more than academic support, it is a strategic investment in our nation’s human capital. By equipping bright, determined, young people with the tools and opportunities they need to excel, we are striking the very foundation of our digital society and economy.

“...each recipient of this bursary programme represents a future innovator, entrepreneur and policy maker whose contributions will directly shape TT’s digital advancement and growth.”

The awarded UWI students are Aaron Sookoo, David Williams, Gabrielle Seepersad and Reyneka Joe.

The awarded COSTATT students are Amos Auguste, Tyree Smith, Chantelle Pierre and Fay Hosein.

The awarded UTT students are Nafeesa Ali-Matthew, Josias Reghunandan, Asa Sooklal and Crystah Robinson

Robinson said she felt grateful and recognised by the opportunity. Robinson studies computer engineering with a specialisation in software engineering.

Her mother said, “I’m just proud of her. I know the long hours she puts in. Sometimes it’s all 2 am and 3 am she’s up putting in the work.”

Prescod said TATT will also launch the Empowering Men with Digital Skills programme in early September. The programme will take on almost 300 males aged 15 and up under the theme: Powering Up Your Voice. The podcasting-based programme will feature mentors like Keron Rose and Jamel "Certified Sampson" Sampson and teach participants about monetising the content creation industry.