Senator Rasheed inspires hope

-

THE EDITOR: I commend temporary Senator Daniel Rasheed on his maiden contribution in the Senate. At just 25 years old, Rasheed has already made history as the youngest senator in the 13th Republican Parliament. More importantly, his contribution was not only articulate and passionate, but also rooted in a vision of inclusivity, accountability, and youth empowerment.

Rasheed’s words carried the weight of a generation that has too often been dismissed as “too young” or “too inexperienced.” He spoke for the countless young men and women across TT who feel unseen and unheard, reminding them that their voices have a rightful place in the nation’s highest institutions. His presence in the Senate is living proof that the future of our democracy belongs not only to seasoned politicians but also to the youth who will inherit and shape this nation.

What stood out most in his contribution was his clear-eyed analysis of the state of education and youth development under the previous administration. He highlighted the neglect of schools, teachers, janitors, and critical support staff, contrasting that with the UNC’s commitment to restoring dignity to our education system.

His personal story of being a product of the laptop programme, and still using the same device for his research, resonated deeply as an example of how policy decisions can tangibly shape lives.

Rasheed spoke with conviction against neglect and mismanagement, but more importantly, he outlined a forward-looking approach: investment in youth, digital access, functional schools, and genuine opportunity. His voice is not one of empty slogans, but of action, substance, and purpose.

This maiden contribution was more than a parliamentary speech, it was a call to action for young people across the nation to believe in themselves and take their place in building our democracy. Rasheed’s promise to use his voice on behalf of every young person who has been sidelined is both inspiring and necessary at this time in our country’s history.

I wholeheartedly support Rasheed and his commitment to the youth of TT. His contribution should remind all of us that when young people are given a seat at the table, they do not just sit quietly, they lead, they challenge, and they inspire.

DEREK GHOURALAL

via e-mail