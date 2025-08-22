Rowley: When in good hands, Trinidad and Tobago solved difficult problems

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley -

FORMER prime minister Dr Keith Rowley says Trinidad and Tobago was in a better place under the former PNM administration.

He made this observation in a Facebook post on August 22,

"When Trinidad and Tobago was in good hands, we solved very difficult problems, making our situation better. Happy to have been of service."

Rowley added, "Happier in retirement."

The post was accompanied by a video of Rowley speaking at a breakfast, while he was prime minister, about some of the issues which the PNM had faced since it returned to office after September 7, 2015 general election.

He said those problems needed a "Cabinet who was serious to take on this responsibility, bring out expertise to bear on the problem."

The video showed clips of former government ministers Stuart Young, Camille Robinson-Regis, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Donna Cox speaking.

In the video, Rowley said decisions taken by government to address problems were not done overnight.

"The Cabinet has to grasp them, acknowledge them, focus on them and come up with the answers."

Rowley said the job of a cabinet is different from the jobs of other people.

He added that job is done behind closed doors and can have significant impact on TT's future.

The post is the latest one by Rowley comparing the performance of the UNC against the PNM.

On August 12, Rowley posted a video titled "truth over spin" to highlight the work done by the PNM with respect to the energy sector.

The video has Young at a recent news conference at the Opposition Leader' Office in Port of Spain about initiatives in renewable energy which the PNM was responsible for.

Young said Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal was trying to take credit for some of those initiatives.

"Again, completely untrue. It is the previous (PNM) administration that had the foresight to put TT at the forefront of alternative energy."

Young said, "All of the gas projects have been negotiated. Every single one that you are seeing come to fruition now."

He added, "These are the things that are keeping TT alive."

In an August 7 post, Rowley said the recent visit by the US Navy vessel USNS Comfort was not something the UNC could take credit for.

That post included a video of a visit by the Comfort to TT in 2019, when the PNM was in government. The video showed Rowley and other government ministers touring the ship and speaking with its personnel.

The post spoke about the Comfort docking at a port in La Brea and providing basic medical services to the people of Cedros, Debe, La Brea, Point Fortin and environs.

"A number of surgeries were also performed on board the ship. Medical teams from the Comfort worked alongside local medical professionals to provide a range of medical services to adults and children."

The Comfort offered similar services when it visited TT recently.

The post said the Comfort's visit in 2019 was its second to TT and the seventh to the Caribbean since 2007.

The PNM was also in office in 2007.

Rowley resigned as prime minister on March 16 and was succeeded by Young on March 17.

On March 18, Young advised President Christine Kangaloo to dissolve the Parliament and indicated election day was April 28.

The UNC won that election 26-13-2.

Rowley subsequently resigned as PNM political leader on May 1.

Arima MP Pennelope Beckles received her instrument of appointment as opposition leader on May 6. She was later elected unopposed as PNM political leader on June 22.