Rowley: US-Venezuela tension testing Trinidad and Tobago government

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo

FORMER prime minister Dr Keith Rowley says the population is waiting to see what will be the government's response as US warships are deployed off the coast of Venezuela, reportedly as part of a major counter-narcotics operation.

In a Facebook post on August 22, Rowley said, "As the US armada sails in our direction, The government of Trinidad and Tobago is being tested here."

TT holds the national security portfolio in Caricom's quasi-cabinet.

Rowley said, "We hope that, given our nation and Caricom's commitment to our region being defended as a zone of peace, that our leaders will not be found wanting."

He claimed while the UNC was in opposition, "they actively and consistently undermined TT/Caricom diplomatic initiatives to stave off regime change through force."

The UNC, Rowley continued, "condemned our approach to the United Nations where we led the charge for multilateralism and the respect for the UN Charter."

He said, "They dismissed our diplomatic initiatives with Mexico, Norway, South Africa, the African Union and Uruguay.

Rowley added, "They openly supported the implanting of President (Juan) Guaido by US/ Canada and Europe."

He recalled the UNC called on the US to impose sanctions on TT, former energy minister Stuart Young and himself with respect to efforts to negotiate TT-Venezuela energy agreements.

Rowley said, "Recently, in government, they proclaimed their full support for the 'policies and programs' being promulgated and advanced in Washington."

Rowley described the deployment of US warships off Venezuela as an adventurous military excursion into Caricom's “zone of peace”and "the latest of that suite of policies."

He said, "Now that the chickens are coming home to roost, The question for the people of TT Tobago is whether it is better to follow unpatriotic (former) Opposition folly or maintain sovereignty and diplomatic self interest in government.

Rowley added, "We await to see if our government has pip or if they have a functioning tongue."

The US Navy destroyers Gravely, Jason Dunham and Sampson are heading to the southern Caribbean with thousands of Marines aboard.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has responded to this development by activating 4.5 million members of the Bolivarian National Militia.