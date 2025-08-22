Rodigan returns to Trinidad and Tobago for Ram Jam

David “Ram Jam” Rodigan (Photo taken from David Rodigan Facebook page) -

One of reggae music’s most celebrated ambassadors, David “Ram Jam” Rodigan, makes his long-awaited return to Trinidad on October 4 at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

This marks his first appearance on the island in 15 years, promising a night of high energy, deep cuts, and unforgettable vibes for lovers of reggae, dub, and sound system culture.

Rodigan’s influence in the global reggae scene is nothing short of legendary. With a broadcasting career spanning over four decades, he has been a tireless champion of Jamaican music – from roots reggae and dub to dancehall and beyond.

Known for his unmistakable voice, encyclopedic knowledge of the genre, and electrifying performances, Rodigan has earned the respect of both reggae pioneers and modern artists alike.

Born in Oxford, England, Rodigan’s love affair with reggae began in the 1970s. He rose to prominence as a radio DJ on BBC Radio London and later on Kiss FM, before becoming a fixture on BBC Radio 1Xtra and BBC Radio 2.

Over the years, he has (sound) clashed with legendary sound systems like Stone Love, Bass Odyssey, and Mighty Crown, often emerging victorious in iconic sound clash battles that cemented his status in reggae folklore.

Rodigan’s unparalleled vinyl collection, authentic passion, and deep ties to Jamaica have made him a beloved figure not just in the UK and Europe, but across the Caribbean and the world.

This event is more than a concert – it’s a celebration of reggae culture and a historic moment for Trinidad's music scene.

“Fans can expect an immersive musical journey from foundation tunes to dancehall anthems, curated by one of the greatest selectors of all time,” said one of the event’s organisers.

The cast of local DJs and artists for Ram Jam has not yet been released but event organisers have guaranteed a unique line-up of sound systems who will bring the energy ahead of Rodigan’s long-awaited performance in Trinidad.

Supporting the Ram Jam event are Lollabee Group of Companies and Insurable Risks Limited.

For more info visit Reggae Nation Alliance TT on Facebook and Tik Tok and Instagram.