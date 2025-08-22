Pt Lisas Desal Plant back in operation early

Workmen conduct maintenance at a Desalcott desalination plant at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said the Point Lisas Desalination Plant has resumed operations ahead of schedule, following the successful completion of its annual planned maintenance shutdown.

In a release, it said the maintenance work being carried out by plant owner and operator Desalcott was originally scheduled for completion on August 24, but was finalised at 9 am on August 22.

It said the early restart was a direct result of effective collaboration and constant co-ordination between WASA and Desalcott throughout the maintenance period.

“Production at the plant has already begun ramping up and is expected to reach its full capacity of 40 million gallons per day (MGD) by midnight on August 23.

“This accelerated timeline will significantly benefit customers in parts of central and south Trinidad, allowing for a faster return to regular water supply.”

The authority advised customers that it may take up to 48 hours for water transmission and distribution systems to fully normalise and stabilise.

WASA said its crews will work to maximise supply to affected areas in accordance with the published temporary schedules during this period.