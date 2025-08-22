PNM call on government to assist laid-off workers

PNM Leader Pennelope Beckles. - AYANNA KINSALE

People’s National Movement leader Pennelope Beckles is calling on the government to be compassionate and assist displaced CEPEP, URP and Forestry workers now, before it is too late.

In a release on August 21, she said the sudden loss of jobs for thousands of citizens has had an extremely detrimental effect on the mental health of many.

"It is ironic that the Prime Minister urged citizens to 'act for humanity' on World Humanitarian Day when this was advice that was not taken by the UNC government as is glaringly evident by their actions which have left over 30,000 citizens on the breadline, without hope, income or options," she said.

Beckles said as PNM political leader, her heart went out to the displaced citizens.

"As the grass grows all over the nation, so too grows the people’s frustration and sense of deep hopelessness.

"The UNC government has turned away from the people’s distress, offering no plan, no support, no care for their families or children.

"The government can help if they choose to; instead, the choice is to leave the vulnerable destitute; a travesty of unimaginable proportions, with the gravest of consequences."

Beckles demanded that the UNC government and its Prime Minister act now, as the situation has gone too far.

"This situation has gone way too far. The fact is too many men, women and children are suffering.

"(They) must act now, to show love and care, and to help our most vulnerable, before more people pay the ultimate price as the government prioritises scoring cheap political points."