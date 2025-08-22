New board appointed to YTEPP

New YTEPP board - Mya Quamie

Dr Maurice Jones has been appointed chairman of YTEPP. The new board members were presented with their letters of appointment on August 22 at the Tertiary Education and Skills Training Ministry, Education Towers, Port of Spain.

Ryan Sebastian is now deputy chairman. The other board members are Kerri-Ann Bailey, Shivanand Ramkhalawan, Rodney Stowe, Shaffik Mohammed, Whitney Stevenson-Hamlet, Dr Jennifer Ramdhan, Lauren Ghoura, Issa Ibn Abrahim Ali and Darien Mohammed.

The new members will serve for three years.

During the ceremony, Minister of Tertiary Education and Skills Training Prakash Persad said, “We really have a big task ahead of us, There is an opportunity to bring the country forward.

“We are in a bad state economically but it is also a blessing in disguise in that we can take the country forward in the way that we need to take it forward.”

In a media release, the ministry said it remains vigilant as it fights challenges experienced by the population in accessing higher education by providing opportunities for affordable, effective vocational and tertiary education.