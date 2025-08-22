National athletes ready to battle region at Carifta Triathlon

FILE PHOTO: Jacob Cox of Tobago. PHOTO BY DAVID REID - David Reid

Although there are no Tobago athletes, this weekend, Tobago will be the home of the Carifta Triathlon, Mixed Relay and Aquathlon Championship being hosted by the TT Triathlon Federation (TTTF).

Speaking at a media briefing on August 20 at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands, coach Ndu-bisi Hall said one Tobago-based athlete was being trained for the event set for August 23 and 24 at the Courland Bay Heritage Park, however the Bon Accord resident had to withdraw.

“Unfortunately, there was one – Jacob Cox – but he got into an accident and he’s not with us this year. A very good athlete, however, the 34 athletes from TT is ready, they have been training for the past three months in preparation for this event.”

Meantime, TTTF’s treasurer Keiran DeFreitas in giving more information about the planned event, noted that more than 200 competitors will participate, between the ages of 11 and 23 years.

DeFreitas said the event will see representation from 13 Caribbean countries – Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, St Kitts and Nevis, along with hosts TT – all vying to emerge on top.

He highlighted Tobago as the perfect landscape to host such an undertaking.

“We chose Tobago because it lends itself – the beach, close proximity to the roads and everything, so it’s a very good area to hold triathlon.”

He made mention of the planned itinerary.

“It starts off with the triathlon event on the Saturday. The first event is the 16-21 athletes and we’re very excited this year to let everyone know that this event also forms part of a world triathlon – American triathlon regional cup.”

The event, he said, allows the athletes points and different pathways towards the Olympics and being eligible to move on to other world triathlon events.

“Following the 16-21, there is the 13-15 age group triathlon and then the 11-12 triathlon – this will round off the events on the Saturday. On the Sunday, we kick it off with the mixed relay which is two male, two female athletes from each federation who has entered. After the relay is the aquathlon and it would start with the 16-21, followed by the 13-15, followed by the 11-12. And then right after, it should be followed by our awards and closing ceremony.”

TTTF president Douglas D'Abadie acknowledged that there will be some unavoidable inconvenience to motorists and residents along the route, which spans from Black Rock to Pleasant Prospect. D'Abadie went further, expressing gratitude to all members of the public for “use of your speace."

"We do understand that we will be encroaching on your neighbourhood, but we greatly appreciate the sacrifices you make. We do recognise that there is an inconvenience, but we want to thank you very much for the part that you, the people of Tobago, the people of these areas play in allowing us to give these young people such a fantastic opportunity.”