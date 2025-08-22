Misguided cancellation by government

A detachment of soldiers during an Independence Day parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. -

THE EDITOR: Independence Day, observed annually on August 31, marks our nation's liberation from British colonial rule in 1962. This day symbolises the triumph of self-determination and the birth of a sovereign identity.

Recent discussions about the cancellation of the parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, due to perceived security threats, have sparked heated debate in all quarters. However, I believe this would undermine the very essence of this historic occasion. Independence Day is not merely a ritual; it is a vital reaffirmation of national unity, resilience, and cultural pride.

The first Independence Day in 1962 was a transformative moment. History can recall that at midnight on August 30, the Union Jack was lowered and the TT flag was raised for the first time amidst the rhythm of the steelpan and the unrestrained noise and merriment of the people. This act heralded the dawn of a new era, culminating in weeks of festivities and regional and international recognition.

The day represented the culmination of an arduous journey from colonial subjugation to self-governance, characterised by milestones such as the establishment of internal self-government and the adoption of national emblems like the flag, anthem, and coat of arms.

Dr Eric Williams, the nation's first prime minister, emphasised that independence entails not only political freedom but also democratic values such equality, tolerance and responsibility. So, cancelling the Independence Day parade would no doubt dishonour the very legacy and the struggles of those who fought for sovereignty.

Independence Day serves as a powerful expression of our country’s unique culture. The celebrations, which include the popular military-style parade and fireworks, foster a Carnival-like atmosphere that unites citizens across ethnicities and party lines. The day encapsulates our nation's diversity – a blend of African, Indian, European, and Chinese influences – and reinforces shared identity through traditions like Carnival, which originated here and is ubiquitous in the West Indian diaspora throughout the world.

For many the parade is a cherished tradition that instils national pride, especially among children, young adults and our senior citizens who look forward to early morning on Independence Day. To aptly note a former culture minister, these festivities are "an opportunity to remind ourselves of our national story.” By cancelling the Independence Day celebrations risks eroding this collective consciousness and diminishing the symbols that bind the nation.

The government's decision to cancel the parade, citing security risks for high-profile officials, is injudicious, misguided and inconsistent. Will it also cancel the national awards ceremony on Republic Day, attended by many government officials and foreign dignitaries? While all threats must be taken seriously considering the protracted crime situation, the assertion that gatherings of cabinet members are inherently dangerous ignores context.

As critics noted, other events, such as political forums, continue unchecked, suggesting selectivity in applying security logic. Moreover, TT has historically held parades during periods of tension, including under states of emergency.

The claim that "savings" from cancellations will aid crime fighting is equally unpersuasive, as there are no financial or empirical data that has been provided to support this. This sets a dangerous precedent where fear could overshadow resilience, ultimately granting the very criminals a symbolic victory.

Rather than cancel the parade celebrations, the government should embrace adaptive measures that honour the day without compromising safety. For instance, as suggested by some officials, scaled-down processions, virtual events, or decentralised local activities that could mitigate risk.

Symbolic acts, such as flag-raising ceremonies or cultural performances, could maintain morale while respecting security concerns. Additionally, investing in enhanced protection for events would demonstrate commitment to both safety and national pride, and a desire for balance, not cancellation.

Finally, Independence Day is the bedrock of our country’s identity and a testament to its journey, legacy and aspirations. By yielding to this perceived security threat betrays the spirit of Williams's call for “discipline, production and tolerance.”

The nation must stand united, not in retreat, but in resilient celebration of its hard-won freedom. As citizen gather each August 31, they must reaffirm that our democracy, culture and values are not to be toyed with, nor to gain political mileage. But, instead, that it is worth defending today and for generations to come.

SALAAH INNISS

Arima