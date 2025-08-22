Meaty meals

Chicken kebab - Photo by Wendy Rahamut

Meat remains the star of at least one meal per day as Trinidadians and by extension Caribbean people. Fish is not consumed as often as it used to be or should be, many persons choose frozen imported fish which is more convenient but sadly questionable with respect to nutritional profile and quality.

Chicken remains the most consumed meat at the moment, not highly favoured if they are commercially reared chickens because of the hormones, antibiotics and steroids that may be contained in the meat. Beef and goat are consumed on a regular basis with goat consumption in TT leading the way in the Caribbean.

Choose your meat wisely, if you can buy freshly caught seafood, our fish markets are still your best bet for fresh seasonal fish and seafood. Chicken should be eaten less regularly and if you can, use free range or yard fowl. Lamb and goat are more flavourful and much healthier if their country of origin is New Zealand and Australia.

Most health gurus are preaching a plant based diet which is better for us and for the planet, however it is difficult to swap out a heavy meat based diet for a plant based diet. You can try to lessen the amount of meat you consume on a daily basis and supplement meals with an added vegetable or legumes.

Here are some new and traditional ways to prepare our beloved meats.

Shepherd's pie with cheesy mashed potatoes

2 lb potatoes, peeled

¾ cup milk

2 tbsp butter

¾ cup grated cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 medium onion chopped

2 pimento peppers seeded and chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tbsp. ground chive

1 tbsp fresh thyme

1 19 oz tin tomatoes, drained

1 tsp salt

Fresh ground black pepper to taste

Cook potatoes in boiling salted water for 30 minutes until cooked, drain and mash with milk, cheese and butter. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Set aside. Combine beef with chives and thyme.

Heat oil in a sauté pan, add onion, garlic, pimento, cook until translucent.

Add beef and brown, add tomatoes and break them up with a fork.

Bring the mixture to a boil and add salt and pepper to taste. Cover and simmer for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Taste and adjust seasonings.

The mixture should have some sauce.

Preheat oven to 400F.

Butter a 9x13 inch heat proof casserole, transfer meat mixture to dish, spread mashed potatoes on top and bake for 30 minutes until potatoes begin to brown.

Remove.

Serves 6

Szechuan BBQ chicken

1 3½ lb chicken cut into quarters or 6 leg and thigh pieces

1 lime

1 tbs minced garlic

1½ tbs Szechuan peppercorns

1 tsp black peppercorns

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ginger powder

1 tbs Asian sesame oil

Salt to taste

Szechuan BBQ sauce

2 tsp coconut oil

1 tsp minced garlic

¾ cup Hoisin sauce

1 tbs light soy sauce

2 tbs chilli garlic sauce

2 tbs rice wine vinegar

½ tsp Asian sesame oil

Wash the chicken pieces in limejuice, drain and pat dry.

Rub chicken with garlic.

Combine garlic, peppercorns, salt, ginger, and sesame oil, rub onto chicken pieces, well.

Marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

Make the sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients in a small saucepan, warm gently until mixture begins to simmer.

Remove and cool. Bottle and refrigerate.

The next day pre heat your grill, or barbeque to medium heat.

Grill chicken pieces for about 20 to 30 minutes until cooked through and juices run clear, turning frequently.

When chicken is cooked, brush generously with bbq sauce, turn once and brush the underside.

Remove from grill and serve.

Serves 4 to 6

Spicy chicken kebabs

1 lb boneless chicken, or breast cut into one inch pieces

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp chopped fresh oregano or one tsp dried oregano

4 cloves garlic minced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 large red bell pepper

1 large onion

Combine chicken with olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, garlic and black pepper.

Cover and refrigerate for about one hour.

Cut pepper into chunks, and onions into eights.

Bring chicken to room temperature before cooking, add salt.

Preheat BBQ or broiler.

Thread chicken pieces onto about 4 skewers, alternately with peppers and onion pieces.

Broil or BBQ until cooked and slightly charred, about 8 to 10 minutes, basting with extra olive oil and lemon juice.

Serve warm on a bed of yellow turmeric rice with yoghurt sauce tomatoes, lettuce and sliced onions, accompanied by an ice cold Coca Cola.

To make yoghurt sauce:

Combine 8 oz unflavoured yoghurt with 2 minced cloves garlic, 2 tbs olive oil and salt.

Stewed lamb with rosemary

Ingredients:

6 New Zealand lamb shoulder slices cut about ¾-inch thick

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup tinned tomatoes

8 cloves garlic, finely chopped

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary

Marinade:

2 tbsp unflavoured yoghurt

2 tbsp minced chives

2 cloves garlic minced

Marinate lamb slices in yoghurt marinade for 2 hours or overnight.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet and brown lamb slices on both sides until meat is nicely browned.

Add the tomatoes and garlic, and sprinkle rosemary on top of meat.

Cover and simmer for 1 hour or more adding a little water at a time to prevent sticking.

Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Serves 6

rahamut@gmail.com