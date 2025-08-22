Machel Montano, Davido release video for Fling It Up

A screenshot of Machel Montano and Davido from their new video for the 2025 single, Fling It Up. -

SOCA star Machel Montano and Nigerian/American singer/songwriter and record producer David Adedeji “Davido” Adeleke released a music video for their 2025 single, Fling It Up.

Montano is the reigning Road March winner.

The song was first released on January 1 and was produced by Tano and Full Blown Entertainment. Montano and Davido are listed as co-writers on the song along with Kevon Hart, Kory Hart, Michael “Tano” Montano and Jessy Eze Oliver.

The music video was released on August 22 and generated 5,900 views in the first three hours of its release.

The two minute, 56 second video features Carnival scenes as well as Montano singing out of a bass pan. It also features the work of Caribbean designers like J Angelique.

On his socials, Montano posted, “If you come to party, hands up in the sky!!! Watch the Fling It Up video out now!!!”

Guyana-Born, TT-raised filmmaker Kieran Khan is credited as the video’s director.

Montano, Che Kothari and Asa Asika are listed as its executive producers.

Special thanks was given to the management and members of Proman Starlift.