Let's unite to deal with challenges

-

THE EDITOR: We are in the second half of 2025. What has changed from 2024? We continue down the same path with the same old challenges with a new government. The war continues with our politicians each believing they have the solution for the country's problems. But the writing is on the wall; we are just not reading it.

Evil is raging not just in TT, but all around the world; even the great powers have their challenges. Ever since President Donald Trump took office in the US, all we have seen is chaos. And many other countries have been affected by his decision-making.

If TT is to overcome its many challenges, we must have a new mindset and a change to the way we function. As I have said before, not until we end the divisive party politics will positive change come our way. Even with all the brilliant minds in TT, true progress keeps evading us?

People who should know better seem more focused on destroying each other instead of closing ranks and learning what it is to work together. We have allowed hate, bitterness, and the quest for power to envelop the land, so much so that we do not know who to trust.

We need to come to a place where the things that divide us as a people come to an end. If this does not happen we will destroy our beautiful country. But if change is to come, it must begin with us the people. Many people need to change how we treat each other, showing respect for all. It does not matter your ethnicity, political affiliation, where you live, or financial standing.

I pray that our eyes would be opened and that we would unite and move forward together. With our leaders setting the example, we can make TT a better place for all.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail