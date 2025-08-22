Lara Academy lacks vibrancy

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - File photo

THE EDITOR: The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, built with cost overruns exceeding $1 billion, presents several shortcomings that undermine its intended purpose. Its inadequate parking facilities are a major concern, forcing police to restrict parking far from the venue. This results in traffic jams after games, causing frustration for attendees and local residents alike.

Beyond parking, the academy lacks surrounding amenities, such as shops, food outlets, and entertainment options, which are standard features at major stadiums worldwide to enhance the spectator experience and generate additional revenue. This absence diminishes its appeal and limits its utility, as fans have nowhere convenient to dine, shop, or relax before or after events.

Moreover, the academy hosts only about ten games or matches a year, a stark contrast to other world-class venues that operate year-round, contributing to active sports culture and economic activity.

It is widely perceived that the academy was constructed to replace the Queen’s Park Oval, which still harbours potential for hosting multiple sporting functions and events aligned with its historic significance and capacity.

Instead of serving as a vibrant sports hub, the Tarouba academy feels like a project driven by spite rather than strategic planning. To truly benefit, there must be an injection of facilities, better infrastructure, and integration with community commerce, ensuring it becomes a lively centre for sports and entertainment, supporting the broader sporting ecosystem and local economy.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail