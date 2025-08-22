Kevin Molino scores, Army pass Haitian test in Concacaf Caribbean Cup

Defence Force's Kaihim Thomas (R) puts in a sliding tackle in a 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup match with Juventus de Cayes at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Augsut 21. Photo courtesy Concacaf -

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) champions Defence Force opened their 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup campaign in triumphant fashion at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on August 21 when they edged Haitian outfit Juventus de Cayes 1-0 in their Group B showdown.

Juventus turned up on match day with just 13 players. And although they gave Defence Force a good physical battle with their rugged play, they rarely troubled the hosts who should have got a more comfortable victory.

After a first half which saw Juventus goalkeeper Alphonse Francois making at least three saves and Defence Force left back Jelani Felix crashing a long-range effort off the post, the deadlock was broken eight minutes after the restart when Kevin Molino scored with a clinical finish. New Defence Force addition Shackiel Henry held up the ball nicely, before playing a through pass to his skipper Molino who applied a brilliant right-footed finish from a tight angle to beat Francois.

It was a goal the Army/Coast Guard combination deserved for their persistent play and interim coach Devorn Jorsling wanted even more from his players.

"I feel great that we came out and got the win, but I think we were a bit wasteful in front of goal," Jorsling said, at the post-match briefing.

"I don't think there was a turning point (in the game). At halftime, I told the guys to keep believing and keep doing what we're doing and one will come. Fortunately, a chance fell to the skipper and he took it."

With Juventus throwing bodies forward to try and get an equaliser, Defence Force remained a threat on the counter-attack through the guile of Molino in midfield, to go along with their speedy flankers.

In the 86th minute, striker Elijah Seechan, who recently transferred from San Juan Jabloteh, had a glorious chance to give Defence Force a 2-0 lead but sprayed a right-footed shot well wide after a sweet exchange between Molino and Jameel Cooper. Two minutes later, Seechan was involved in the final third again when he played in flanker Kathon St Hillaire, but the latter's dink drifted wide of Francois' far post.

Though he felt his team should have put more daylight between themselves and the Haitians, Jorsling was grateful for the three points and was already looking ahead to the team's next test which will be an away trip to reigning champs Cavalier FC on September 17.

"Most of the guys on the team are soldiers, so we would be up for the Cavalier test mentally. In saying that, they are the defending champions and will be coming for three points after losing their first game," Jorsling said. "We have some experienced campaigners and with work, discipline and dedication, we can go to Jamaica and get a positive result."

In their Group B opener on August 19, Cavalier were beaten 2-0 by Dominican Republic club Caibao FC in a rematch of the 2024 final.

Having gone unbeaten throughout the 2024/25 TTPFL season under former coach Densill Theobald, Jorsling said Defence Force have much bigger fish to fry on the regional stage.

"It's back to the drawing (board). I think we can get a little fitter and stronger. What this game did tonight was open up our eyes. No disrespect to our league, but this is a different kettle of fish." he said.

"It's just back to the drawing board for us to work hard and prepare for Cavalier in Jamaica."

Central draw blank in Dominican Republic

At Estadio Cibao FC in Dominican Republic on August 20, the 2024/25 TTPFL runners-up MIC Central FC Reboot suffered a 2-0 loss to Universidad O&M FC in Group A. Both teams created presentable opportunities in the first half, with striker Kadeem Corbin coming closest to breaking the deadlock for Central.

In the 64th minute, Corbin was denied from point-blank range by goalkeeper Iraitz Gelbentzu, before new signings Joevin Jones and Sedale McLean were both stopped by spectacular blocks in the same sequence. Just five minutes later, O&M took the lead through Julen Manterola, with Anyelo Gomez making it two in the 83rd minute after beating Central stopper Malik Mieres with a lovely piece of skill in the area.

On August 26, Central will play away to Suriname's SV Robinhood in their second match.