Keshorn throws season's best to land Brussels Diamond League silver

FILE PHOTO: TT athlete Keshorn Walcott. - AP PHOTO

TRINIDAD and Tobago double Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott threw a season's best throw of 86.30 metres to earn the silver medal in the men's javelin event at the Brussels Diamond League 2025 in Belgium, on August 22.

Walcott will be hoping to continue this form as he heads into the 2025 World Championships in about three weeks time.

Claiming gold was German Julian Weber with a massive throw of 89.65m. Grenadian Anderson Peters took third spot with a 85.17m heave.

The World Championships will be held in Tokyo, Japan, from September 13-21.