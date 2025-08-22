Job loss worried ex-forestry worker, says his widow

Richard Cooper who was found dead at home in San Fernando on August 19. -

The widow of Richard Cooper, the 51-year-old father of three who was found unresponsive at his home on August 19 in San Fernando, says that although she is in mourning, she hopes to figure something out soon to provide for her children's welfare.

The grieving mother of two, from Cane Street in San Fernando, acknowledged the hardship caused by government job cuts nationwide, saying the uncertainty continues to weigh heavily on affected families.

"I will figure something out because I have my children to take care of. Eventually, I will find a job because I love to work," she said by phone on August 22.

She stressed that it was vital for them to have a proper education.

The widow confirmed that Cooper's autopsy is expected to be done on August 22 at the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary.

The widow, 45, who asked not to be named, said she was deliberately avoiding the news and social media since Cooper's passing.

"I do not want to see comments from people who do not know what they are speaking about," she said.

Although she had not yet seen the statement issued by Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles on the death, she agreed with sentiments that linked the emotional toll of job loss to mental strain and feelings of hopelessness.

"It was both of us who lost our jobs," she said, referring to their shared employment with the National Reforestation and Watershed Rehabilitation Programme under the Rural Development Company.

Both she and Cooper were laid off in July when termination notices were issued to workers across the programme.

Their family, including their 19-year-old and six-year-old children, had been struggling financially ever since.

Amid growing financial and emotional strain, after he became unemployed, Cooper had expressed concerns about being unable to provide effectively for the family, the widow said.

Earlier in the day, on August 21, Beckles issued a statement describing Cooper's death as "unfortunate" and extended condolences to the grieving family on behalf of the PNM.

Beckles highlighted the link between sudden unemployment and mental health struggles, saying thousands of citizens have been left without income, support, or options under the current administration.

"Under the current leadership of TT, thousands of citizens lost their jobs suddenly, and the effect of this on the mental health of many has been extremely detrimental," the statement said.

Marabella police are continuing the investigation of Cooper's death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. Please call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866- 5433 or 220-3636 or the police at 999.