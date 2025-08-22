Independence Day charade

Paolo Kernahan -

I’VE NEVER been one for the Independence Day pomp and bunting; it has always seemed cringey to me – the feigned patriotism, the trotting out of meagre state assets like fire trucks (when so many stations have sleeping pothounds in the space where fire trucks are supposed to be), marching nurses who will march right past you on the wards and steups in your face while you’re at your lowest point; I’m not a fan of that fake fanfare.

Still, I appreciate that 10s, maybe even 100s of people look forward to the parade and all of its attendant amusements. The argument advanced by some pro-government supporters that the parade is a waste of money and state resources is moot. This is a long-standing tradition that’s merely been cancelled for this year, not removed altogether.

The scrapping of the fireworks display was met with more enthusiasm, with the exception, of course, of importers who make millions off this nonsense. Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander, in telling members of the public that they will not be allowed to use fireworks on the night in question, said, “Fireworks should be seen, not heard.” Children should be seen and not heard. Noiseless fireworks, while popular in other jurisdictions (drone displays are all the rage now), have always seemed pointless; like those Braille Playboy magazines from the 70s.

Alexander further expounded, “When UNC wins, the animals won. The elderly won. The unborn children won…” The unborn children won, too? That’s laying it on a bit thick. This administration has provided no evidence that fireworks in the bedroom have been disrupted by fireworks in the Savannah. Have there been calls in to radio shows? “Every time I tryin’ to pelt one is only bang bang bang in meh head!”

It isn’t quite clear why the government played up the fireworks angle so much. This is a one-time reprieve, even as the EMA continues to push for a ban on noisy fireworks.

Did you know you need a permit to set off fireworks, and the failure to produce one to the fictitious roving noise-policing unit could result in a fine of $1,000? I didn’t think so. Must have missed that pamphlet at any one of a million pop-up fireworks stalls across the country during the Divali and Christmas seasons.

Alexander also said foregoing the traditional display was in keeping with the UNC’s manifesto promise to ban loud fireworks. That quip may very well blow up in his face come November when fireworks sales begin their annual spike. We shall see.

Aside from the fireworks discourse, the decision to cancel the parade generated considerable noise – including accusations of hypocrisy from the opposition. The decision to cancel the parade, according to the government, is because it represents the single largest gathering of the various arms of the state, the security forces and assets in one location. Fair enough.

To my mind, the idea of a plot to stage an attack where there is a high concentration of police and army personnel seems a bit like a tier 3 Hollywood script. Still, without access to the chatter the police have picked up, all I have is my scepticism.

What's more plausible is the risk of vulnerabilities that would occur in several other parts of the country, given the significant focus on Port of Spain for that day. It’s easy to forget that we are under a state of emergency and the control of a criminal insurgency – perhaps because the only public-facing evidence of that is the regular old ticketing drive by the police.

Cynicism over the scrapping of the Independence Day parade is almost reflexive for some of us. The virtues that should buttress that outward display of pride are hard to find today. We cuss each other out on the roads every day and dump our trash at scenic spots and hiking trails. Trinis drive their off-road vehicles into rivers, destroying wildlife habitats and ruining the environment for others who just want to enjoy nature in its raw state. These behaviours don’t reflect the ideals embodied in the pageantry of Independence Day.

What was tragically lost in the whirlwind of debate surrounding the cancellation is the grim reality that this country is still trapped in a state so perilous as to warrant the skipping of an annual calendar fixture meant to celebrate who we are. That’s the bitter irony; our nation has fallen so far that we can’t take part in the theatrics of nationhood.