Guyana: Venezuelan cartel puts region's peace at risk

A view of the U.S.S. Gravely (DDG 107) destroyer. It is one of the US ships allegedly on its way to combat drug cartels in the southern Caribbean. - AP PHOTO

THE Guyanese government has urged a collaborative effort against narco-terrorism which it said threatens the region, in a statement on August 22.

"The Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana views with grave concern the threat to peace and security in the region posed by transnational organised crime and narco-terrorism, often involving criminal networks such as the Cartel de los Soles of Venezuela, designated as a terrorist organisation by some countries in the region."

The statement said criminal networks have the capacity to overwhelm state institutions, undermine democracy, pervert the rule of law and threaten human dignity and development.

"The Government of Guyana underscores the necessity for strengthened co-operation and concerted efforts at the national, regional, hemispheric and global levels to effectively combat this menace." Citing a commitment given by President Dr Irfaan Ali, the statement advocated "a collaborative and integrated approach" to tackle transnational organised crime.

"We are committed to working with our bilateral partners to find meaningful solutions and will support regional and global initiatives aimed at dismantling criminal networks to safeguard our shared security. By confronting transnational organised crime and narco-terrorism with unity, we reaffirm our dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that the region remains a Zone of Peace."

The statement came as a small fleet of US warships, deployed to the Southern Caribbean to combat narco-trafficking cartels, was heading to the waters off Venezuela whose government US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently described as "a criminal enterprise that basically has taken control of national territory of a country.”

On August 7 on the platform X (formerly Twitter), Rubio announced a US$50 million bounty on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for allegedly violating US narcotics laws.

He alleged, "Maduro is the head of the vicious Cartel de los Soles, a narco-terror organisation which has taken over Venezuela. Maduro MUST be brought to justice."

Rubio, on August 22, posted the Guyana government statement on his personal account on X.

Maduro on August 18 dubbed US statements "outlandish threats" and vowed to counter the US military deployment with Venezuelan militias.

“This week, I will activate a special plan with more than 4.5 million militiamen to ensure coverage of the entire national territory – militias that are prepared, activated and armed,” Maduro said.

He also declared, "No empire will touch the sacred soil of Venezuela."