Divine Living opens luxury showroom in Port of Spain

Keegan Maharajh, general manager, left, and Vani Maharaj, lead designer and managing director of Diving Living. -

Dreams became reality on August 16 as Divine Living hosted an exclusive VIP launch event for its retail showroom at 21 Stone Street, Port of Spain.

A media release said, clients, suppliers, fellow designers, friends, and family gathered to celebrate the passion project of lead designer and managing director, Vani Maharaj, alongside general manager Keegan Maharajh.

Maharaj said this moment was years in the making. “As a young girl, I always had a love for interior design. I didn’t just see furniture and colours – I saw possibilities. I’ve always loved making spaces beautiful and bringing joy to people by transforming the places they live in. What started as a passion slowly became more than that: it became my purpose. I realised that through design, I could make people happy. And that realisation lit a fire in me that has never gone out,” she shared.

“Standing here today, in this retail showroom, I can say with a full heart that this has always been a dream of mine. But this isn’t the finish line – this is just the beginning.”

Guests enjoyed an intimate evening filled with excitement, elegance, and gratitude. Maharaj thanked all who believed in Divine Living’s journey, promising a shopping experience unlike anything else locally.

The new showroom embodies the philosophy that Divine Living is not simply in the business of selling furniture – it is in the business of design, the release said.

“We are not in the business of mass production. What we do here is far more special. We are designers first, and what you’ll see in this showroom are one-of-a-kind, tailor-made, bespoke designs that you cannot find anywhere else,” Maharajh said.

Every corner of the showroom has been thoughtfully curated. From furniture and accessories to overall layout, each element has been placed with intention, creating spaces that feel cohesive and harmonious. Walking through the store is not just about browsing – it’s about experiencing design.

During the formal segment of the evening, heartfelt remarks were shared by former health minister Jerry Narace and Faaiq Mohammed, mayor of Chaguanas, both commending the Divine Living team for their vision, dedication, and contribution to the local design landscape, the release said.

The event closed on a high note with laughter, warm conversations, and an air of excitement for the journey ahead. Divine Living’s new showroom is more than a space – it is a statement of passion, creativity, and a commitment to reimagining how people experience their homes.