Cuban cuisine comes to Chaguanas

Yordanka La Rosa, one of the cooks at La Cubana Cuisine, shows off the tamales or hallacas prepared for customers on August 10. - GREVIC ALVARADO

Coming to a foreign country, starting a new life, and settling in and adapting to local traditions can make everyday life difficult for anyone.

Marielis Rodríguez Sosa, who was born in Cuba, created La Cubana Cuisine, a modest restaurant with a flavour and colour scheme that transports guests to Cuba, with the intention of bringing a little bit of her home to Trinidad and Tobago.

It seeks to be a home away from home for Cuban families, but at the same time, create a love at first taste between Trinidadians and the food of "La Isla."

Sosa, who is married to Donnie Singh and has lived in TT for many years had the idea of showcasing her country's cuisine to both her fellow countrymen and all those seeking to learn about the culinary traditions of Cuba.

“I came up with the idea. There were many nights when my husband and I finished work very late and would grab something to eat on the way home. However, most of the time , we only found fast food, and there are times when you want to eat home-made food, like the one your mom makes for you,” Sosa told Newsday, speaking in Spanish.

After doing some research on social media and speaking with acquaintances, she concluded there wasn't a typical Cuban restaurant in TT that could make them feel at home.

“At that moment, I thought there wasn't a place here that sold Cuban food, and maybe, since I longed for it and missed it, there would be other people who felt the same way. That inspired my business idea even more.”

She said in the early years of their marriage, her husband loved typical Cuban food.

“That also led me to thinking that locals would also like to try typical Cuban food. So we decided to get to work and cook Cuban style.”

They began working on the restaurant in June 2024. “We made some renovations to the space until we were finally able to open to the public in April of this year. It's been four months of great experiences."

They chose the location and designed the place to make it as typical Cuban as possible.

“In Cuba, we have many family-run restaurants with this style, popularly called p

aladares. Our goal is also to bring a little piece of Cuba to TT. So that every Cuban who misses Cuba or its food can feel at home every time they visit us. And even if they're not Cuban, they can try our food.”

Sosa said her vision is to bring the flavour of Cuban food and drink to all of TT.

“We've done everything with a lot of love and care. From the renovation of the space to every dish we cook and serve every day.

“The goal has always been to offer customers typical Cuban dishes.”

The menu includes: roast pork, pork fricassee, grilled pork steak, pork chop, fried pork ribs, grilled pork ribs, sautéed pork with grilled vegetables, chicharrones, empellas, fried dough, ropa vieja (shredded beef), beef fricassee, fried chicken, roast chicken, rice with rice, moros y cristianos, white rice, black bean stew, red bean stew, fried rice, yellow rice, tostones, chicharritas, French fries, fried plantains, tamales or hallacas, croquettes, and traditional salads.

Desserts include flan de leche, panetela borracha, rice pudding, gelatin, and coffee. Traditional drinks include a mojito and a cubalibre.

All the dishes are prepared by Sosa with the help of several Cuban relatives and her husband, who handles some logistics.

Sosa hopes to expand and create spaces where people feel like they are in Cuba when they visit and to "enjoy the delicious Cuban dishes, the welcoming atmosphere, and the music.”

La Cubana Cuisine is located on 8th Avenue, Xavier St Extension, Orchard Gardens, Chaguanas.

For further info visit La Cubana Cuisine on social media.