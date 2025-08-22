Championing women, girls

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence, under the dynamic leadership of Senator Dominic Smith, has proudly reaffirmed its commitment to standing with the women and girls of TT.

In a cordial and meaningful bilateral meeting with the United Nations Development Fund, both the minister and his ministry made it abundantly clear that they are dedicated to building safer, stronger, and more inclusive systems for women and girls across our nation.

This initiative is not just about policy; it is about principle. Artificial intelligence, when paired with public administration, becomes a transformative tool – one that can protect, empower, and create new opportunities for those who have too often been marginalised. By embracing innovation while anchoring it in compassion and equity, the ministry is ensuring that progress leaves no woman or girl behind.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar must be commended for her visionary leadership. It is through her guidance that ministries such as this are aligning technology with humanity, ensuring TT emerges as a leader not only in innovation but also in social justice.

The message is clear: women and girls have the unwavering support of both government and nation. This is the future we must all stand behind.

CURTIS A OBRADY

via e-mail