Caribbean Film Festival Joins Sankofa Day celebrations

Still from Agwe directed by Samuel Suffren (Haiti). -

Caribbean Film Festival (CFF), the leading platform for Caribbean and diaspora cinema, announces its official programming as part of Sankofa Day at Sankofa Square, Toronto on August 23.

A media release said, Sankofa Day is a full-day cultural event honouring the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition. Through music, art, ceremony, food, and storytelling, the event brings together diverse communities to reflect, celebrate, and build forward.

In honour of the day, CFF will present a curated slate of short films that explore memory, liberation, identity, and joy through the Caribbean lens.

“Our presence at Sankofa Day is an invitation to remember, reflect, and reignite a sense of creative and cultural pride. It is a moment to remember who we are, where we come from and where we are going, said Asha Lovelace, festival director of Caribbean Film Festival. “We are honoured to be invited to share in this day of remembrance, and to offer film as a space for connection, reflection, and vision.”

In alignment with the Sankofa principle "looking back to move forward," CFF’s screening segment offers attendees the chance to witness storytelling that reckons with history while imagining futures. These films reflect the soul of the region and amplify underrepresented voices across the Caribbean and beyond, the release said.

“The power of Caribbean storytelling lies in its ability to transmit knowledge across generations. It’s how we process our very real and unresolved histories to then transform them into meaning on-screen,” said Melanie Jones Powell, executive director of Caribbean Film Festival. “Our stories carry grief and celebration at the same time, reflecting the complexity and resilience that define Caribbean identity.”

CFF’s programming will be housed within the Film & Digital Arts zone of Sankofa Day – a full-day cultural takeover of Toronto’s newest landmark public space. With a mix of experimental shorts, lyrical documentaries, and dramatic narratives, the showcase speaks to the diversity and emotional depth of the region’s cinematic voices.

This partnership marks a meaningful step in CFF’s mission to connect Caribbean stories to international audiences, while participating in broader conversations around equity, heritage, and belonging.

Film programming begins at 11.15 am as part of the digital arts activations.

Follow @caribbeanfilmfest and @sankofasquare for screening announcements and lineup details.