Brendan Boodoo, Aadian Racha named on Windies Under-19 squad for Sri Lanka series

Brendan Boodoo plays for Police in a TT Cricket Board tournament in 2025. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

ST JOHN’S: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled a formidable 16-man squad to face Sri Lanka in a crucial seven-match Youth ODI series, set to ignite Antigua from August 30-September 15.

The regional side will be captained by Barbadian batsman Joshua Dorne, who is fresh off leading Barbados to the regional Rising Stars Under-19 title and claiming MVP honours with a tournament-high 328 runs.

Dorne will lead a battle-tested unit selected from the best performers of the recent domestic competition. Two TT cricketers are in the squad – Brendan Boodoo and Aadian Racha.

The action begins at the Coolidge Cricket Ground for the first four ODIs, before moving to the iconic Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The tour is a critical part of the team’s preparation for the 2026 ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia, offering invaluable experience against high-quality international opposition.

CWI director of cricket, Miles Bascombe, emphasised the importance of the series for player development.

“We are delighted to welcome the Sri Lanka Under-19 team to the Caribbean for what promises to be a highly competitive and rewarding series. Encounters like these are invaluable to our cricket pathway, as they expose our young players to different styles of play, varying conditions and the intensity that comes with international opposition.”

He added, “This tour represents a development opportunity for both teams, allowing our players to test their skills, build confidence and understand the standards required to excel at the next level.”

The Sri Lankan team arrives on August 25 for a five-day preparation period before the first ball is bowled. CMC

West Indies Under-19 Squad: Joshua Dorne (captain), Shaquan Belle, Brendan Boodoo, Tyriek Bryan, Afraz Ali Budhoo, Zachary Carter, Earsinho Fontaine, R’Jai Gittens, Micah Greenidge, Vitel Lawes, Pajay Nelson, Matthew Miller, Isra-el Morton, Jakeem Pollard, Aadian Racha, Johnathan Van Lange.

Team management: Rohan Nurse (head coach), Jerome Taylor (assistant coach), Dalton Polius (assistant coach), Kwayne Dalrymple (physiotherapist), Shayne Cooper (S&C coach), Clint St Hill (manager).

Full schedule:

First ODI – August 30 – Coolidge Cricket Ground

Second ODI – September 2 – Coolidge Cricket Ground

Third ODI – September 4 – Coolidge Cricket Ground

Fourth ODI – September 7 – Coolidge Cricket Ground

Fifth ODI – September 9 – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Sixth ODI – September 12 – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Seventh ODI – September 15 – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium