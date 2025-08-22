Bocas ideal for harnessing tidal power

-

THE EDITOR: In considering which of different sources of renewable energy is best for TT, I wonder if our planners have given due consideration to tidal power. Within recent times, Sweden, the UK (and perhaps others) are producing generators designed to harness tidal forces.

The powerful movement of tides four times per day through the Bocas makes it an ideal site for the harnessing and distribution of this “green energy." The passage closest to the mainland is hardly used by boats, so installing turbines there will not affect traffic. Furthermore, the presence of the Coast Guard base will offer protection for the facility.

I believe that Rudranath Capildeo suggested this form of energy many years ago. Perhaps it’s time has come. An added advantage is that more of our natural gas would become available to other foreign exchange-earning industries.

ELLEN LEE POW

via e-mail